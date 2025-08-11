Kyle Dake Confirms Major Change Coming to RAF Weeks Before Wrestling Event

The Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling is ambitious, to say the least. It also brings hope to many star wrestlers who have forever dreamt of a pro wrestling platform. So, obviously, big names have come together to join the revolutionary initiative. One of those names includes Kyle Dake, the two-time Olympic bronze medalist.

The 34-year-old has been psyched for the RAF01 debut on August 30. He has been dropping posts on Instagram, whether it be training montages or just hyping up this match card. “You won’t want to miss this historic event,” he wrote in one of his posts. August 30 surely can’t come soon enough for the four-time NCAA champion, or his fans, for that matter. The match was set. We knew the where, and what, and the who. But here comes a new twist in the tale.

The bearer of the news was Kyle Dake himself. The four-time World Wrestling Champion dropped the big update on X on August 11. “New Opponent locked in for RAF01 August 30th! Not sure if I’m allowed to say yet, but it will be a fun one!” Oh, the Cornell alum sure knows how to pique the interest. Who will it be? One fan suggested DJ Hamiti in the comments. And that’s exactly who it is.

The four-time NCAA Champion was initially slated to wrestle Missouri University freshman Aeoden Sinclair in the 197 lb weight class. The match had been in the pipeline for weeks. But not anymore, from the looks of it. We will have to wait for further confirmation, but the RAF official website has already added the Dake-Hamiti match card to the list of matchups planned for August 30.

Hamiti is someone who can hold his own against the pedigree of Kyle Dake. The Cowboy wrestler is the 2025 NCAA Champion. But Kyle Dake is as tough as it gets. The guy is the only wrestler in NCAA history to have won four titles, all in different weight classes. Dake is in a league of his own. And that’s exactly the class of wrestlers that the RAF has in store for the inaugural RAF01.

Kyle Dake joins Bo Nickal and other NCAA juggernauts for the Cleveland event

Dake’s match card was not among the initial seven match cards released by the RAF. And yet, they were all intense bouts featuring Olympic gold medalists, NCAA champions, and youngsters who are here to make a mark. On one side, there is Bo Nickal, the three-time NCAA champion and Penn State alum, and on the other end of the spectrum is Jacob Cardenas, the NCAA All-American who will be itching to score a big upset in the 197 lb class.

As of now, ten bouts have been announced for the RAF01, including two women’s match cards. Olympic medalists Sarah Hildebrandt and Kennedy Blades will be featured in those two bouts against challengers Zeltzin Hernandez and Alejandra Rivera, respectively. The noise that the RAF has been making is definitely because of the names that have come on board. Wyatt Hendrickson, Yianni Diakomihalis, and other wrestling juggernauts are backing the RAF project.

In fact, when Dake was signed in May, the late Hulk Hogan made a statement. “David (Carr), Kyle (Dake), Aaron (Brooks), Trent (Hidlay), and Kyle (Snyder) represent the best of the best, and that’s who we’re targeting for Real American Freestyle,” the evergreen wrestling legend said, according to AP. The plans have been set in motion. Wrestling fans all over the USA will get access to the top-tier event, which has the potential to change the wrestling landscape forever.