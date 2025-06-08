National Reporter Cautions Penn State Wrestling as NCAA Wrestler Opens Up on Controversy

“Let it rip” was the motto for Penn State’s 141-pound wrestling star heading into this year’s Big Ten Wrestling Championships. That mentality carried over to the NCAA National Championships, where Penn State won its 4th straight NCAA title. While the No. 1-ranked (nationally) 141-pound wrestler, ahead of the conference championships, had to settle for third place in his final year with Penn State, he left with gratitude. However, it turns out things may not have been exactly the perfect slice of paradise that it’s often made out to be.

If you haven’t guessed yet, the wrestler in question is none other than Penn State’s former 141-pound NCAA title contender Beau Bartlett. While Bartlett’s final bid to clinch an individual NCAA title fell short, he ended his Nittany Lions career with a win, placing 3rd in the 2025 National Championship. “Despite every sacrifice, would I do it all over again? Yes,” the 24-year-old wrote in his farewell note, thanking the people who supported him.

So, imagine the Nittany Lions alumnus’s shock when unsavory comments came from the Happy Valley Insider’s Penn State fan wrestling forum. However, no one was prepared for what would come next, as Beau Bartlett hinted at some potentially serious problems at Penn State. What’s more? Reporter Evan Smith hinted at having the scoop and adding to Bartlett’s hints.

“There’s more I can say, but I’m intentionally keeping this vague for now… It’ll be interesting if Bartlett speaks freely if he transfers to another club,” the WKPS The Lion 90.7 FM Sports Director dropped a well-concealed missile while sharing Bartlett’s message on the forum. So what did the NCAA wrestler say in the first place? Well, the 24-year-old wrote a lot, but nothing concrete.

“Despite my mostly positive time here, there is a significant piece of my experience as an athlete at Penn State that I have kept quiet on for a long time,” said Bartlett. The only one the former Penn State wrestler has truly opened up to is his wife, Sydney Erin Bartlett. He also hinted at a particular “individual” who is at the root of “a certain sense of intimidation that looms throughout the room and outside of it.”

“So many people, myself included, will more than likely never feel safe coming forward with their full stories. As I share what little I am with you,” added the former NCAA title contender. Even more concerning was the fact that despite reporting his grievances to the “right people,” Bartlett couldn’t resolve the issue. While Evan Smith hinted at knowing more, he refrained from adding anything else unless the wrestler said more. And that leaves us with more questions and no answers.

Why did the former Penn State wrestler wait until now?

Although Bartlett hinted at the issues plaguing the Nittany Lions wrestling club, he didn’t take names. So why share what little he did when the 24-year-old had never hinted such things, even when his college career ended? Well, because the wrestler couldn’t sit idly by while the “anonymous” forum users made “unwarranted personal attacks” on Sydney Erin Bartlett.

The former Penn State wrestler didn’t just hint at a problem with the PSU wrestling department, but fumed at those who forced his hand. The wrestler fired off at the keyboard bullies who involved his wife, their wedding, and honeymoon, “that didn’t even happen until last week,” for his losses. “I cannot allow that to happen without speaking up,” added Bartlett.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Sydney Erin Bartlett

The Wrestling Room’s Pat Mineo added some much-needed context to the 141-pound wrestler’s forum post. While Bartlett didn’t reveal exactly which Sydney Erin Bartlett Instagram story about a said ‘wrestler’ stirred up a storm, Mineo did. As per the Wrestling Room podcast host, Erin Bartlett posted, “it’s nice when the good guy wins,” after Kyle Dake defeated Carter Starocci at the 2025 World Team Trials Finals.

It’s crucial to note that Carter Starocci, himself a Penn State alumnus with an unprecedented five National titles, faced PED allegations in March 2025. Meanwhile, Beau Bartlett was also part of the same 2025 World Team Trials but lost 1-0 to 17-year-old freestyle phenom Bo Bassett in the quarterfinals. That being said, despite hinting at a serious issue, everything Bartlett wrote about remains shrouded in mystery.

