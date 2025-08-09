America Welcomes Olympian Mason Parris Back to Wrestling After Football Career End

To realise a dream, sometimes you have to take your time and take a detour. And Mason Parris knows this well. At just 25, Mason was already at the top of his wrestling game. He won the 2023 NCAA Division I national title at 285 pounds, took the Big Ten Championship that same year, and earned the Dan Hodge Trophy, the wrestling world’s biggest honor. So why did this 2024 Olympian suddenly step away from wrestling in 2024 to try football? That move caught everyone off guard.

His answer came not long after, in a heartfelt post on Instagram. Recently, he shared a carousel of photos starting with one of himself wearing a red USA wrestling singlet with USA written on it. The next picture showed him in a white football-style jersey with his name, “PARRIS”, and the number 43 on it. In another photo, Mason wore wrestling gear – a black singlet featuring the “Cliff Keen Wrestling Club” logo, the letter “M” on the front, and an American flag patch. Finally, there was a shot of Mason standing on a podium, wearing a white USA Wrestling jacket with a bronze medal around his neck. Sometimes it seems like he’s trying to say he’s back for good. Along with the photos, he shared a beautiful caption that showed his journey.

Mason Parris’s caption said it all. It read, “This football journey was exactly what I needed at this time in my life. It was the change of pace I needed that gave me something new to train and strive toward. I knew this journey was going to be an uphill battle from the start, but it was a challenge I am glad I pursued… “ Before his wrestling fame, Mason was a star football player in high school, earning three All-State linebacker honors and leading his team to a state championship with 151 tackles, six sacks, and an interception in his senior year.

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Mason Parris (@mason_parris)

In his post, Mason continued, “With this, I am excited to say that I will be returning to the sport I love to strive for the 2028 LA Olympics. Now with no doubt in my mind, I know where I belong.” Back at Michigan’s Cliff Keen Wrestling Club, he is focused on preparing for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. As soon as fans saw Mason Parris’s post, their emotions poured out; many couldn’t hold back their excitement and support.

Fans celebrate Mason Parris’s return after Olympic loss

One fan said, “God bless brother, so happy for everything He’s done for you and will keep doing!” Another wrote, “Really happy to read this, young man. God bless!” and someone simply said, “Welcome home.” Well, we are happy. But why did Mason Parris leave wrestling in the first place?

After dominating collegiate wrestling at the University of Michigan, Mason set his sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics. Following an early loss there, he felt the need for something different. So, in April 2024, he stepped back onto a football field for the first time since high school, joining the Los Angeles Chargers minicamp wearing number 43. He threw himself into the drills, working as a fullback, and later called the experience “the exact reset I needed.” Now, with fresh energy, Mason is back where he belongs.

Another fan shared, “I do not doubt that you will accomplish what you strive for. You will have our full support and prayers as you continue to train and work hard towards your goals. 🔥🇺🇸” Someone else fired up the energy with, “Time to EARN that Medal Big Dawg….🤟🏻🏆,‘ and another simply said, ‘Champion 🥇.” It’s clear people believe in Mason’s heart. But this all came after the big loss.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Mason Parris represented Team USA in the men’s freestyle 125 kg category. He went up against a tough opponent, Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur from Mongolia, and gave it his all, but lost 10-5 in the Round of 16. Still, there was hope; he could fight his way back through the repechage round if Munkhtur made it to the final. Unfortunately, when Munkhtur lost his next match, that door closed. Even with that disappointment, Mason kept his head up and thanked fans on social media: “Thank you everyone, for your support! Love you guys! I’ll be back!”

Looking forward, Mason is ready to compete in the 2025 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, happening on September 13 and 14. This year has already seen him shine internationally; he took home gold at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov International in Bulgaria and took silver at the Grand Prix Zagreb Open. The fire is still burning, and with that kind of momentum, fans everywhere are rallying behind him.