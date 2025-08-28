LA 2028 Olympics Stolen From Aaron Brooks With 3 Year Suspension

When the news initially came out that Olympic bronze medalist Aaron Brooks had failed a dr*g test, speculation was rife about how severe the punishment would be. For his part, the Penn State alum had maintained that the failed test was the result of negligence, rather than intent. Nevertheless, a ban seemed imminent. Pat Mineo of The Wrestling Room gave the timeline to be 1-2 years. “This would allow him to at least return for LA2028,” Mineo had stated in his tweet on June 28.

Well, the final verdict is out, and let’s just say that the USADA has taken no prisoners with its ruling. Pat Mineo from the Wrestling Room, as usual, got right to it, sharing the big development on X on August 27. “Aaron Brooks has been given an initial suspension of 3 years, pending arbitration.” The rest of the tweet gave the backdrop of what it has been all about. The 4-time Penn State Champion tested positive for the banned substance DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone), which his father said came from an OTC supplement Brooks purchased from Wegmans.

But more importantly, it’s about what impact this ruling will have on Aaron Brooks’ future. “The suspension would apply retroactively, so if it sticks, Brooks won’t be available until right before Olympic Trials 2028. The suspension could also include a ban on being able to train at any USA wrestling facility or with any partners who are on Team USA, in any capacity.”

A crushing sentence, isn’t it? Well, this ain’t the first time Brooks has had his run-ins with the USADA. And Pat Mineo thinks the steep verdict is a compounded decision made by the governing body, who didn’t show any leniency for Brooks’ defense that the banned substance got into his system by accident. Well, obviously, the Paris Olympian will get his chance to appeal in arbitration.

Well, if the full three-year suspension sticks, Aaron Brooks would be almost thwarted from being available for the LA Olympics 2028.

The failed USADA test took place in April, shortly after the wrestler had fallen severely ill and was even admitted to the hospital. After getting discharged, Brooks purchased over-the-counter supplements for recovery. However, later it was found that the product contained the DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone), a natural hormone precursor, and a banned substance on the USADA list. Following this, Brooks’ father, John Brooks, shared what led the wrestler to purchase this medication.

Aaron Brooks’ ‘mistake’ led to a failed test

Back in June 2025, when the news of Aaron’s suspension broke, his father shared the nooks and crannies of the whole episode. While explaining the respiratory issues that Aaron was facing, John mentioned that the wrestler was being diagnosed with a double pneumonia and was hospitalized for the same.

John Brooks further added, “He finally gets out and is looking at his doctor’s report and all the things he’s lacking in. And he went to get supplements to replenish whatever it is that needs to be replenished. One of the things he purchased was right next to the fish oil. It’s just a supplement, a natural, plant-based supplement, so he picked it up and started taking these things.”

However, while picking up the supplement from the store, the wrestler forgot to read the label. “He didn’t read the label, which was his mistake, to see if it was something that he can’t take,” added John.

In 2023, the Penn State alum failed a test at the 2023 U23 World Championships. Back then, Brooks was cleared. And he could compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Brooks said he was prescribed Vyvanse, a medication used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), because he was struggling balancing school at Penn State and wrestling in overseas competitions. He noted that when he took the test for the U23 World tournament, he disclosed the medication to testing authorities but did not have the prescription with him.

However, it seems that he might not clear the suspension this time. In fact, as soon as the preliminary announcement about the failed dr*g test was made, Aaron Brooks was mysteriously sidelined from competing in the inaugural Real American Freestyle Wrestling Room.