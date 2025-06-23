Major Reason Behind Bo Bassett Backing Out From Iowa Hawkeyes Revealed

Bo Bassett was clearly excited when he decided to commit to Iowa—his words and demeanor really showed it. After narrowing his choice down from over 80 schools to four finalists, he shared the news live, saying, “I just feel like the time is right. The time is now. We’ve got a lot of big events coming up. I want to focus on my training, focus on going all in on the program that I choose. I’ve seen all seven programs that I took visits to that I was really considering in that top seven. And I think for me at this point, it’s time. I know where I want to be.”

The wrestler pointed out that, while this decision was tough, it was definitely the right call. Bassett opened up about his long-standing admiration for Iowa, mentioning that he’s wanted to be a Hawkeye since he was just six years old. He really appreciates the team’s wrestling style, saying it matches his own perfectly, and he’s super excited about the chance to compete at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Bassett’s commitment wasn’t just a choice—it really felt like destiny. You could see his genuine eagerness and passion for the culture, along with a clear vision of where he wanted to take his wrestling career.

But, a few months later, things have changed. So, Bo Bassett just shared that he’s decided to decommit from joining the Hawkeyes. He mentioned, “After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program.” However, why?

On X, Pat Mineo, the founder of The Wrestling Room, shared, “Imagine calling up the mother of the #1 recruit in the nation who committed to your school and telling her off? I imagine most head coaches know not to do that…”

Mineo points out that it just makes sense for a head coach to avoid insulting or scolding a recruit’s parent. After all, there’s a lot on the line with reputations, relationships, and how people see things. In this situation, if someone involved with Iowa’s program had gone down that path, it would definitely come off as unprofessional and harmful. It really shows why no respected coach would ever choose to do that.

This is a developing report…