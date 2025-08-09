Penn State Stands Tall to Win America Multiple Golds at World Championships

If 2024 was a statement year for Penn State wrestling, 2025 is shaping up to be the sequel everyone’s been waiting for. Last season, Luke Lilledahl struck gold at 57 kg, while Josh Barr and Zack Ryder battled their way to silver at 86 kg and 79 kg. The Nittany Lions proved they could shine on the world stage—but this time, one gold isn’t enough. With the U20 World Championships set for August 17–24 in Samokov, Bulgaria, the goal is simple: stack the podium and bring home multiple world titles. The challenge? The road ahead is jam-packed, the opponents are dangerous, and the margin for error is razor thin.

Well, the schedule itself is packed. On Sunday, August 17, the 70, 74, 97, and 125 kg wrestlers will be in action. Then, the very next day, Monday, August 18, the 57, 61, 65, 79, 86, and 92 kg weight classes take over, and that’s also when the World Freestyle Series kicks off. So, who’s representing Penn State this year? All of these athletes earned their spots at the 2025 U20 World Team Trials in Geneva, Ohio: Anthony Knox (57 kg), who dominated the finals with strong wins over Ignacio Villasenor and was even named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week in late 2024.

Then we have Marcus Blaze (61 kg) comes in fresh off a bronze at last year’s U20 World Championships, and Luke Stanich (65 kg) is riding high after a gold at the U20 Pan-American Championships. P.J. Duke (70 kg) and Ladarion Lockett (74 kg) also bring plenty of momentum, having won tough matches at the trials and other national events. That’s not all.

The list goes on with William Henckel (79 kg), who took home the U20 national title at the U.S. Open, and Max McEnelly (86 kg), fresh off winning both the trials and nationals. Connor Mirasola (92 kg) and Justin Rademacher (97 kg) secured their spots with strong performances, while Cole Mirasola (125 kg) leads the heavyweights with a hard-fought win in the finals. With a lineup this talented, Penn State is aiming to dominate. But it won’t be easy, since the competition is tough enough to take them down at any moment.

Top International threats challenging Penn State’s status

For Anthony Knox at 57 kg, the biggest threat might be Armenia’s Arsen Harutyunyan. He’s a seasoned wrestler with an impressive resume, including multiple European Championship titles and a World Championship bronze. Harutyunyan even competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and was ranked 4th in the Olympic rankings last year. So, he brings serious experience to the mat. Another tough contender in Anthony’s weight class is Vasif Baghirov from Azerbaijan, who won the 57 kg title at the 2025 U20 European Championships. Japan’s Rin Sakamoto is also one to watch, having secured a bronze at the 2025 Asian Championships and a spot on Japan’s Senior World Team.

Moving up to 61 kg, Marcus Blaze is facing a stacked field full of strong international competitors. Wrestlers like Sargis Begoyan from Armenia and Bashir Verdiyev of Azerbaijan will challenge him. Rising stars like Bulgaria’s Erdal Galip and Japan’s Takuto Osedo also make this bracket highly competitive. At 70 kg, P.J. Duke is another Penn State wrestler with big goals, but he’s not without competition.

Armenia’s Artavazd Harutyunyan is a top threat, while Azerbaijan’s Ismayil Rahimli brings aggression. William Henckel will face some serious competition at 79 kg. Azerbaijan’s Muradkhan Omarov recently secured silver at the 2025 U20 European Championships. Armenian wrestler Narek Nikoghosyan, who claimed a dominant victory early in the European Championships, poses a tough tactical challenge. Lastly, Brazil’s Leandro Araujo. Despite losing to Henckel at the 2025 U20 Pan American Championships, he remains a threat.

Heavyweight (125 kg) Cole Mirasola’s biggest rivals are Henrik Haykyan from Armenia and Yusif Dursunov from Azerbaijan. By the way, Yusif is the reigning U20 European champion. So, for Penn State, we’ll just have to wait and see how many golds they bring home this year.