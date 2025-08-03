Penn State’s Jason Nolf Shuts Down Trolls Over BJJ Career After Viral Loss

You’ve seen the clip. Maybe you even reposted it. NCAA wrestling legend Jason Nolf – a three-time national champ for Penn State stepping onto the mat against jiu-jitsu sensation Andrew Tackett. The NCAA wrestling powerhouse was submitted by Andrew Tackett in a high-profile BJJ match on July 31. The internet did what it always does: zoomed in, clipped it up, and served it hot with a side of mockery. People called it embarrassing. Others wondered if Nolf should just “stick to wrestling.” But in just three words, Nolf shut it all down.

It all began when GlobalWrestleOrder posted a highlight of the bout with the snarky caption: “Not trolling PSU when I ask this… Has Jason Nolf won a single BJJ match?” Nolf didn’t need a PR team, a long explanation, or excuses. He jumped into the comments himself and replied simply: “I’m 2–5.” No shade, no drama. Just stats. Just truth. And that was more than enough to shut up the trolls who forgot they were watching an elite D1 wrestler throwing himself into the deep end of submission grappling against world-class opposition. And make no mistake, Andrew Tackett is world-class.

A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and the inaugural UFC BJJ Welterweight Champion, Tackett is one of the most electrifying grapplers on the planet. He went viral himself at the 2022 IBJJF No-Gi Worlds, submitting eight out of nine opponents en route to double gold and a black belt promotion. After dismantling Nolf, fans were stunned. “I’ve never heard of Andrew Tackett before this but what he did to Nolf was absolutely insane.” For many casual fans, it was their first taste of elite-level BJJ, and Tackett made it unforgettable.

Andrew Tackett wins the match, but Jason Nolf’s fight isn’t just about the score

The match itself had everything. It opened with a gritty collar tie battle, both men fighting for head and hand control in this welterweight (170 lbs) showdown. Jason Nolf, dressed in blue, hit a slick high-crotch lift and dumped Tackett for a clean takedown. But the grappling wizard in black scrambled immediately, posting on his elbow and threatening a reversal. Nolf’s foot slipped outside the red zone, giving Tackett the opening. He seized it with a go-behind, locked the waist, returned him to the mat, and flowed straight into a pinning combination. Heavy hips, tight ride, and then the ref slapped the mat. Match over. A statement finish from Tackett against one of wrestling’s finest.

Still, this wasn’t about humiliation; it was about evolution. Jason Nolf has nothing left to prove in folkstyle: three NCAA titles at 157 lbs (2017, 2018, 2019), a runner-up finish in 2016, and a storied career under Cael Sanderson at Penn State. But he’s still hungry. Testing himself against BJJ elite, taking on athletes like Tye Ruotolo, Renato Canuto, and now Tackett, it’s about learning. Even as recently as last year, Nolf made it clear: comfort zones don’t build champions.

In August 2024, he retired from competitive wrestling and moved to Austin to pursue Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu full-time. He made his BJJ debut just a month later, submitting Andrew Simmons at Paradigm Open 3. Then came the steep climb: a submission loss to Ruotolo at the Craig Jones Invitational and a decision loss to Canuto at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 9. But when people asked if he’d ever won a match, his “I’m 2–5” wasn’t just a record, it was a message: Yes, I’ve lost. I’ve also dared. And for anyone who’s ever tried to bridge the gap between two brutal sports, that speaks louder than any highlight ever could.