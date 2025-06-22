Nittany Lions Outshined by New York Wrestling Club as History Made for Worlds

Penn State’s Nittany Lions Wrestling Club has really made a name for itself in American wrestling. They’ve been a powerhouse in NCAA championships and have also produced some amazing Olympians and world team athletes. The program has really made a name for itself, racking up 13 NCAA team titles, and they even pulled off an amazing five in a row from 2021 to 2025. Nittany Lion athletes really shine in the freestyle scene, often sending eight or more competitors to events like Final X to secure their spots on the U.S. World Team.

The NLWC really stands out as a top spot for wrestlers looking to reach elite levels, thanks to its depth, resources, and solid reputation. As a pillar in the Penn State wrestling ecosystem, the Nittany Lions wield immense influence across collegiate and international circuits, setting a consistently high bar for clubs across the nation. However, this season, a rising New York wrestling club, headed by coach Khaled Dassan, has made history in a big way.

Dassan shared some exciting news on X, saying, “For the first time in USA Wrestling history, a single club has placed athletes on every U.S. Freestyle World Team in the same year: U17, U20, U23, and Senior. To make it even more special, our athletes swept every 70 kg World Team spot across all age groups. Jayden, PJ, and Rocco earned this achievement through relentless dedication, and we couldn’t be prouder of their commitment. Now it’s time to bring world titles back to the USA.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For years, clubs like NLWC have been the gold standard, but now we’re seeing a real shift towards making freestyle excellence accessible to everyone. It’s pretty amazing that New York’s club not only met but actually exceeded expectations by placing wrestlers in all four levels. Jayden James grabbed the U17 70 kg freestyle spot, thanks to some impressive performances at the U.S. Open and World Team Trials.

AD

P.J. Duke, a rising star born in 2006, not only snagged spots on the U20 and U23 teams but also secured a place on the Senior World Team at 70 kg. He took down some tough competition, including Yianni Diakomihalis, to earn his spot. Rocco Welsh wrapped things up by securing the U23 86 kg spot, officially earning his place on the World Team in that division.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This amazing group really highlights the club’s knack for consistently developing talent, no matter the age or weight class. So, just how dominant was Penn State in the last season?

Penn State Nittany Lions dominated the mat

The Penn State Nittany Lions really knocked it out of the park last season, solidifying their status as one of the best in collegiate wrestling. With Cael Sanderson at the helm, the Lions had an incredible run, finishing undefeated in Big Ten dual meets (14-0 overall, 8-0 in conference). This achievement secured them their fifth straight Big Ten regular-season title and a fourth consecutive Big Ten tournament win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their dominance went beyond just league play: at the NCAA Championships in Philadelphia, the team racked up an impressive 177 points—beating their own previous record of 172.5—and clinched their 13th national title, with 12 of those wins happening under Sanderson’s leadership. Penn State really crushed it, finishing a whopping 60 points ahead of Nebraska. This impressive score wasn’t just about the wins; they also snagged some bonus points along the way.

At the heart of this success were a few exceptional wrestlers who really boosted both their own performance and that of the team. Carter Starocci made history as the first five-time champion in NCAA Division I at 174 lbs, and Mitchell Mesenbrink took home the crown at 165 lbs, also earning the NCAA’s award for most technical falls. The combination of amazing team performance and standout individual talent really highlighted Penn State’s unmatched strength during the 2024–25 season.