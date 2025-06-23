Spencer Lee Sends Clear Message as Bo Bassett Confirms Hard Iowa Hawkeyes Decision

The decision to commit to the Hawkeyes was multifaceted for Bo Bassett. As he had taken the decision in February, he had faith he was on the right path. “It’s in God’s hands,” he wrote in his Instagram post. And joining a program where his idol, Spencer Lee, is an icon made it easy to choose then. But the big news of Bassett walking away from the University of Iowa has left many surprised.

No doubt Iowa is losing a gem, the 2024 U20 World Bronze Medalist in the 65 Kg category, who has since received support from many fellow wrestlers for being brave enough to follow his own path. And his idol and 3-time NCAA Champion, Spencer Lee, also had a few words for the youngster. How did the Olympic silver medalist react to the news? Let’s find out!

The 2-time US Open Champion knows Bassett quite well. In fact, when the teenager won the U17 World Wrestling Championships in 2021, Lee had contacted Bassett to congratulate him, according to The Tribune-Democrat. “I just said, ‘That’s what I like to see, winning in dominant fashion.’ Win another world title. Win Cadets again, then win Junior Worlds, then commit to Iowa.’”

Bassett did commit to Iowa, as his idol said. But now that he is walking away, Spencer Lee has nothing but blessings for the young Champion. On the Instagram post in which Bo Bassett announced his decision to decommit from Iowa, Lee dropped a short but wholesome message for the 18-year-old: “Good luck brother💪.”

This would mean the world to Bassett, who hails from Pennsylvania, the same as Lee. Bassett’s admiration for Lee is deep and it goes back to his childhood days. He did get to live his dream, following along with Spencer Lee’s recruiting process and becoming a Hawkeye.

But now Bo Bassett has a big decision to make. Here too, he will trust his faith to guide him along.

Bo Bassett’s stunning declaration with God as his guide

This decision was not made on a whim, as the 2-time PIAA Champion shared a long note on Instagram on June 22. “After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa.” And he also shared why he had to do it. “This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey … This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one.”

Being right with God’s graces had always been an important aspect for Bassett. As part of the Bishop McCort Catholic High School, the Pennsylvania native had kept moving forward knowing good or bad, whatever the outcome, the divine guide will always help him in life. Even in the June 22 post, he finished off his message with an excerpt from the Bible. “’For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ -Jeremiah 29:11.”

We don’t know the divine plans that are in store for the 3-time Ironman Champion. But the NCAA is suddenly thrown into chaos as every program will try to sign Bo Bassett. And that includes defending Champion Penn State and David Taylor’s Oklahoma State. On the other hand, Iowa’s charge in the 2025-26 NCAA season just got harder.