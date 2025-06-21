$10 Million Worth Company Supports Ben Askren as Wrestling Legend’s Condition Worsens

For the past month, the wrestling world has rallied behind former two-time NCAA champion Ben Askren to support him and his family as Askren suffered from a bout of pneumonia that has severely compromised his lungs. Now that the MMA champ is in need of a transplant, the wrestling community is coming together in full force to raise funds for Funky and his family as they face this difficult time.

In a statement made by Askren’s wife, Amy, earlier on in the treatment process, she shared hope that her husband wouldn’t require a lung transplant, writing, “Ben is still on a ventilator and ecmo to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad, but on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands. His body can’t handle coming off sedation too much yet. I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for a lung transplant.”

However, now the situation has changed, and Askren, still on the ventilator, is now in need of the transplant. “I haven’t shared an update because Ben has been in limbo for a while and I was hoping to have him wake up and be the one to decide what to share,” wrote Amy in her latest update on Facebook. “I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for a lung transplant. Please pray for his continued healing, and if transplant is the solution, that he can get on the list quickly and easily.”

In the wake of her message, the wrestling community is coming together to help support the two-time NCAA champion and Olympian. With Askren’s treatment plan now involving a lung transplant, the wrestling gear brand, Rudi’s launched a campaign to sell T-shirts made in honor of the former champion and donate 100% of the proceeds towards the cost of his treatment.

via Getty SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE – OCTOBER 26: Ben Askren prepares to enter the Octagon prior to his welterweight bout against Demian Maia of Brazil during the UFC Fight Night event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The Rudi’s T-shirts read ‘Funky Strong, Funk Tough’ and are available on the Rudi’s website along with a statement about Ben Askren and his enduring fight. “This is our chance to give back to someone who’s given his life to the sport,” is the conclusion of the message shared to the Rudi’s page that also has a link to donate directly to Askren’s official donation page that was put together when he began this month-long battle with pneumonia.

Ben Askren battles a severe bout of pneumonia owing to a staph infection

Ever since Ben Askren was hospitalized for pneumonia early this month, his wife, Amy, has been keeping fans in the loop by posting regular updates on his condition. Sharing, at the very start of this ordeal, the details of his condition, saying in a Facebook statement, “You may have heard that my husband Ben is going through something. He developed severe pneumonia which came on very suddenly. He’s currently in the hospital and unable to respond to anything at this time. We welcome all prayers for healing and peace.” Since this was posted, there have been some statements as to Ben’s improving condition and his responses, but things seem to have now taken a turn.

Ben, who has three children with his wife, Amy, is currently in a hospital in Wisconsin as he receives treatment, while his family is being supported by the larger community, with Amy even adding, in a follow-up statement shared to her Instagram page after the Rudi’s initiative was launched, “Thankful for Ben’s community. Thank you Rudis.”

Though a lung transplant is an extremely serious procedure with a long-term follow-up regime, if all goes well, it can be a life-saving surgery for people whose lungs have lost their ability to do their job. Now, all the community can do is donate towards Ben’s cause and hope that the two-time NCAA and welterweight champion can power through yet another battle in his lifetime and come out on top.