Trolls Mount As Gable Steveson Shares Training Video for Upcoming MMA Debut

The fight ahead of Gable Steveson is no NCAA wrestling match. It’s not about takedowns on a college mat or gold medals in Tokyo. This time, it’s serious MMA, where one punch can end the night before a double leg even begins. On September 12, 2025, the Olympic champion will make his professional debut at LFA 217 in Minnesota. And while his resume screams greatness, fans aren’t ready to hand him the crown just yet, especially after the recent video circulated.

Well, just recently, on August 22, ChampRDS shared a video on X, where Steveson was training for his MMA debut. Inside the gym, he was working with a coach, holding mitts, throwing punches, and drilling single-leg takedowns. That clip gave fans a reason to mock him. A fan named Yuno_Mal even said, “Bro is not doing any of that show me a double leg 😂.” That fan’s jab might have missed the point.

While some mocked him for not showing a double leg, Gable Steveson is actually drilling single-leg takedowns, adapting his wrestling for MMA, smarter and safer. But the challenge is real. Across the cage waits Braden “Bloodaxe” Peterson (1-0), a fighter who has already shown how brutal MMA can be. If Steveson were to rely on the double leg, he’d be sticking to his wrestling roots: powerful, explosive, but predictable. That predictability is exactly the problem, especially now that fans know who his opponent is: the knockout-hungry Peterson.

Even in July, the 37-year-old heavyweight proved how brutal MMA can be, scoring a 14-second knockout in his pro debut against Chris Thompson. No Olympic gold, but that kind of power can derail any hype train. So while Gable Steveson is training hard, his prep video has fans doubting him, and those doubts are spreading all across X.

Fans roast Gable Steveson, but the champ isn’t backing down

One fan didn’t hold back, writing, “Bro’s gonna get KO’d by Derrick Lewis fucking around like this.” Another piled on, “Gable thought he was fighting a girl.” For context, Derrick Lewis isn’t just any name being thrown around. Known as “The Black Beast,” he’s one of the scariest knockout artists in UFC history. Since turning pro in 2010 and joining the UFC in 2014, Lewis has fought the best of the heavyweight division: Daniel Cormier, Ciryl Gane, and Francis Ngannou. And he’s still dangerous.

On July 12, 2025, Lewis needed just 35 seconds to starch Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville. That’s the kind of power fans are warning about. But to be clear, there’s no fight on the books between Gable Steveson and Derrick Lewis. Another fan chimed in, “No harm in training stand up but yes please takedowns and ground and pound, same with every other elite former wrestler.” Fans are clearly eager to see if Steveson can translate his Olympic wrestling into real MMA firepower. And he hasn’t taken the challenge lightly.

Training at Syndicate MMA and alongside UFC legend Jon Jones, Steveson is fully immersed in learning the craft, sharpening both his striking and grappling skills. And he won’t have long to prove himself. Before his professional MMA debut, he’ll step into a submission grappling superfight against Craig Jones on August 31, 2025, giving fans a first real look at how he handles high-level competition off the wrestling mat.

Fans have been vocal about Gable Steveson’s MMA transition. One remarked, “What’s crazy is I have never really seen Gable do upper body. If someone stops his double, will he just back out or go for a body lock like true wrestling MMA fighters. The only throw I saw Gable do was at Wrestlemania.” Another added, “This gotta be the end of the workout cuz he moving in slo mo lol.” Make no mistake, Steveson isn’t just any athlete. He’s an Olympic gold medalist, a WWE star, and a legit physical powerhouse who can bully most opponents on pure strength alone. But MMA isn’t about muscle or fame.

If Steveson doesn’t sharpen his single-leg takedowns, learn to chain moves, and improve his upper-body control, that power might not be enough in front of his opponent, Braden Peterson. Opponents who can stuff his doubles or counter his attacks will expose holes in his game. That’s the reality of stepping from wrestling mats and WWE rings into a real MMA cage. So, if Gable Steveson doesn’t improve, even the most confident fans know it could be trouble.