UFC Star Earns David Taylor’s Praise After Recent Visit to NCAA Wrestlers

David Taylor is turning everyone into a fan. Back in April 2024, retired UFC Champ Daniel Cormier said, “I love David, but David better stick to wrestling,” in response to a possible move to MMA by Taylor. Guess what? Taylor has indeed stuck to wrestling and though it’s not him on the mats anymore, success has continued to follow. In his first year as wrestling coach, the Olympian has taken his Cowboys program from 10th to 3rd. He was even named the NCAA Division I Coach of the Year in 2025 by The Open Mat.

The Cowboys coach has been recognized for his work, but this time, it’s he who’s returning the favor, and for a UFC champ who’s becoming a rather familiar figure at the Gallagher-Iba Arena. Who are we talking about? Well, here’s the scoop!

The 2020 Olympic champion shared his Instagram story the message, “@DiegoLopesMMA is the best”. The accompanying image showed UFC Featherweight Champion, Diego Lopes, at the Oklahoma State University (OSU) gym, where he was surrounded by young fans. He was signing autographs. But why was he there? Well, the Featherweight Champion has been at the Cowboys setup for the last few days.

via Imago Credit: Instagram / @diegolopesmma

Yep, Diego Lopez himself has been sharing posts on Instagram since June 17, when he was with the main guys of the Cowboys wrestling program. That includes Dean Hamiti Jr., the 2025 NCAA Champion in the 174 lbs weight class. But not just Hamiti Jr. There was also Zack Ryder, Caleb Fish, Jax Forrest, and others joining him. It must have been quite an enlightening session, a huge MMA-Wrestling crossover, with technical and psychological wisdom being exchanged.

Lopes also shared another post, a photodump showing how the Gallagher-Iba Arena was filled by young kids learning from one of the best MMA fighters. And the Brazilian also participated in what looked like a small fight when a youngster managed to pin Diego Lopes down. Maybe the 30-year-old was going easy because he has been enjoying his time so much at the Cowboys gym.

And you know what? This ain’t the first time he’s there. Diego Lopes has started to create a bond with his Cowboys troupe.

David Taylor, Diego Lopes, and the Cowboys connection

You don’t have to go far behind. Just this January, Lopes was there at the Cowboys arena. And the bonhomie has been building. When the Cowboys’ dual with NC State was postponed, David Taylor got just the right guy to keep the excitement flowing. After the trip, David Taylor posted on Instagram, “It’s been great to have @diegolopesmma in town this week.”

via Imago Credits – Instagram @diegolopesmma

Lopes shared his experience inside the cage, and that must have added to the mental edge that helped the Cowboys become a force in the last few months. Wyatt Hendrickson has been unstoppable, while Zahid Valencia has booked his place in the World USA Team. But it’s not just the Cowboys who are learning. After the collab in January, Diego Lopes also had amazing things to say. “Thanks coach @magicmanosu and all the guys at @cowboywrestling for all the support.”

In fact, the MMA fighter was inside the arena when the Cowboys took down NC State a few days later, 34-3. Lopes was there in the stands, and boy, did he enjoy it. He took to X to share, “The energy inside was incredible, eight thousand people watching the wrestling matches.” As for Daniel Cormier, he backs the Taylor-Lopez collab. “This is so sick! Very smart @diegoleesmma learn from the best!” Cormier’s caption read in his Instagram story.

When are we seeing Diego Lopes next at the Gallagher-Iba Arena? And maybe soon we will see David Taylor at Lopes’ UFC matches.