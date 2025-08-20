Uncommitted Bo Bassett Becomes Best Buddies With Penn State’s Mitchell Mesenbrink

The 2025 Junior Pan American Games are underway in Asuncion, Paraguay, and today marks the start of the two-day-long wrestling events. In turn, young wrestlers from across the world have flown into the city, enjoying the local food and sights as they prepare for their matches. On Team America are some very high-profile names who’ve already made it big for themselves on the home turf and are now looking to ramp things up on the international circuit; amongst these are Bo Bassett and Mitchell Mesenbrink.

Bassett has been sharing details from his trip to Paraguay regularly via his Instagram account, where he has been seen enjoying the bakeries, sushi, pizza, and sourdough while he’s gotten breaks between his training. Bassett is wrestling in the 65 kg bracket, while Penn State’s Mitchell Mesenbrink is one above him in the 74 kg category, so it is understandable that they may be spending some time together.

In one of Bassett’s Instagram stories, the wrestler can be seen walking alongside a dog with Mesenbrink in front of him. The two are clearly presumably heading into training for the tournament. But is it just a moment between friends or a hint about Bassett’s future?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: X/@pennstateWREST

Considering Basset recently de-committed from Iowa, and his hometown is also Pennsylvania, the insights into his friendship with Mesenbrink on this tour have been intriguing for fans who are curious as to where the young talent will end up signing now that he seems to be spending a lot of time with Mesenbrink!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But for now Bo Bassett’s focus is on his upcoming match against 2025 U20 Pan American bronze medalist Diego Peraza Aguilar of Mexico, while Mesenbrink is set to take on Arnoldo Proboste of Argentina. But considering Bassett emerged victorious in his last meeting with Peraza Aguilar with a 11-1 tech fall at last year’s Pan Ams, the attention might shift back to his college future in no time.

AD

Bo Bassett and his college journey updates

Earlier in June, Bo Bassett de-committed from the University of Iowa, which was a big deal considering the university had already issued merch with Bassett’s name on it. The pull-out was pretty shocking considering Bassett, who was a top choice back in December when he was making his college decision, had all the room and opportunity to choose to go wherever he liked; however, he stated that Iowa was “not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey.” Bassett pulled out of the program and has since had people wondering what his next move might be.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Considering the young wrestler’s incredible talent, it is only obvious that other competing programs like OSU and Penn State probably shot their shot with Bassett, who, incidentally, won his first world championship title at the age of 6! Now, however, it feels like he’s teasing his final decision.

With the regular season of NCAA wrestling starting in early November, and Bassett going public with his friendship with Mitchell Mesenbrink, eagle eyed fans might feel that there’s some subtle messaging at play, pointing towards Bassett joining Cael Sanderson and the Nittany Lions. And considering Mesenbrink became an All-American in his first season at Penn State and is only a sophomore at the moment with two more years to go, it may be wise for Bassett to keep this friend close, personally and professionally!