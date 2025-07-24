Unearthed Hulk Hogan’s Words For Donald Trump Makes Son Jr. Emotional

Hulk Hogan, the professional wrestling icon whose larger-than-life persona defined a generation of sports entertainment, died on Thursday at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest. Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hogan transcended the wrestling ring to become a pop culture phenomenon. Over the decades, he also shared a unique and public relationship with former President Donald Trump, one that spanned back to the late 1980s and endured through the intersections of entertainment, politics, and spectacle. Now, after his demise, Donald Trump’s son has given him an emotional tribute.

According to The Sportster, their first interaction dates back to WrestleMania IV and V—both events held at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City. That long-standing connection reached its most visible point in July 2024, when Hogan made an unannounced appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

It was there that he formally endorsed Trump, delivering a passionate speech. The endorsement came shortly after the assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. It was a moment Hogan cited as pivotal in his decision to speak out.

A clip of the speech quickly gained traction online. Republican strategist Andrew Surabian shared it on X alongside behind-the-scenes context. He wrote, “We all saw Hulk Hogan’s amazing RNC speech, but what people don’t know is that during rehearsals, he threw out the planned script that was written for him by the speechwriters and came up with most of the speech on the spot. Watching Hulk cook in real time was an all time moment,” Surabian posted.

Donald Trump Jr. later reposted the comment, adding a tribute of his own and wrote,“Hulk Hogan was a real American icon and I’ll never forget his speech in support for my father at the Republican National Convention. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”

In the speech, Hogan said, “At the end of the day, with our leader up there, my hero, that gladiator, we’re going to bring America back together one real American at a time, brother.” As Trump watched from the audience, he added, “I’m here tonight because I want the world to know that Donald Trump is a real American hero, and I’m proud to support my hero as the next president of this United States.”

Hulk Hogan brought the crowd to its feet. Hailing what he called “Trumpmania,” the wrestling icon tore his shirt in half to reveal a red Trump-Vance tank top, drawing deafening cheers inside the Milwaukee stadium. Weeks later, Hogan appeared alongside Donald Trump again at a rally in Madison Square Garden, just ahead of Election Day. A shirt worn by many in the crowd read “Trumpmania Running Wild,” a nod to the wrestler’s signature catchphrase and enduring fan base.

The President has himself given a moving tribute to Hogan.

Donald Trump honors Hulk Hogan in emotional message

Following Hulk Hogan’s death on Thursday, Trump issued a statement on X mourning the loss of a longtime friend and supporter.

“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster,’” Trump wrote. “Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week.”

“He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive,” Trump added. “To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

Though he became a popular figure among Trump’s base, Hogan’s political record reflects a more varied past. He supported Barack Obama in 2008 before shifting to endorse the Republican party candidate, Mitt Romney in the 2012 election. Hulk Hogan’s death marks the end of an era. Few figures managed to leave a mark as wide-reaching—across sports, entertainment, and American culture.