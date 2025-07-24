Who Are Hulk Hogan’s Family Members? Meet His Wife & Kids

The world of wrestling has lost one of its biggest stars. Hulk Hogan, the larger-than-life icon with bleach-blond hair, colorful bandannas, and those famous “24-inch pythons,” has died at the age of 71. The Clearwater Police Department confirmed Hogan’s death in a Facebook post. The statement said Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to his home at 9:51 a.m. on Thursday after receiving a call for a reported cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Let’s take a look at the family he left behind.

His real name was Terry Bollea, but to fans across generations, he was simply Hulk Hogan. The man became the face of professional wrestling in the 1980s and 1990s, dominating screens and arenas with his signature charisma and unmatched presence. Wrestling fans might remember him as the headliner of the very first WrestleMania in 1985, held in New York. That night launched a legacy.

Over the years, Hogan faced everyone from Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even WWE boss Vince McMahon. His rivalries became legend, and his body slams, unforgettable. He captured six WWE championships throughout his career. In 2005, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by actor Sylvester Stallone, cementing his status as one of the biggest names in wrestling history.

Outside the ring, Hulk Hogan wore many hats. He was a reality star, a musician, and most importantly, a father. From suplexes to bedtime stories, Hogan was devoted to his children. He shared two kids with his ex-wife, Linda Hogan: daughter Brooke and son Nick. The couple were married from 1983 until their divorce in 2009. In 2010, Hogan married Jennifer McDaniel, though that marriage was short-lived. The two separated just a year later.

In 2023, Hogan walked down the aisle once again. He tied the knot with Sky Daily in an intimate ceremony in Clearwater, Florida. Like Hogan, Daily had children of her own. “I instantly fell in love with them,” he told TMZ when speaking about bonding with her three kids.

But let’s find out more about his kids.

Who is Brooke Hogan?

According to Entertainment Now, Brooke Hogan, born Brooke Ellen Bollea, came into the world on May 5, 1988, in Tampa, Florida. She was an active kid, involved in gymnastics, dance, and her high school’s cheerleading team. She even graduated early, finishing school at just 16.

Brooke’s love for music came early. In 2004, she released her debut single, “Everything to Me,” and went on tour with stars like Hilary Duff and the Backstreet Boys. To support her music dreams, VH1 aired a special titled “(Inside) Out: Hulk Hogan, Stage Dad.” It showed the close bond between Brooke and her father and how involved he was in her journey. That one-time special led to the full-fledged family series “Hogan Knows Best.”

The show offered a behind-the-scenes look at Hulk as a dad, guiding Brooke’s music career and navigating Nick’s love for cars. It gave fans a different side of the wrestling legend, one filled with family dinners, teenage drama, and heartfelt advice.

While Brooke pursued pop stardom, Nick Hogan took a very different path with racing.

Who is Nick Hogan?

Born Nicholas Anthony Bollea on July 27, 1990, in Los Angeles, California, Nick had a need for speed.

He featured heavily in “Hogan Knows Best” as well, with his passion for motorsports becoming a major part of the show. The show also depicted a rocky relationship between the father and son for quite some time due to Nick’s choices. However, despite their differences, the love was always there. By 2006, Nick had earned a Formula D competition license and was racing by 2007. But his life soon took a difficult turn. In 2007, Nick was involved in a devastating car crash that left his friend and passenger, John Graziano, with severe brain injuries. Before and after the accident, he also racked up multiple speeding tickets.

In his personal life, Nick had high-profile relationships. From 2008 to 2015, he dated model Breana Tiesi. He later had a brief relationship with Instagram personality Brit Manuela from 2017 to 2018. Since 2019, he has been with adult film actress Tana Lea.

Even with different interests, Brooke in the spotlight and Nick behind the wheel, both Hogan children seemed to inherit their father’s drive to dream big. Hulk Hogan’s impact stretched far beyond the wrestling ring. He was a pop culture force, a family man, and a figure who defined an era. His legacy lives on through the memories he gave fans and the children who followed their own bold paths.