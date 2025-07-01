Wrestling Community Left Confused as Gabe Arnold Confirms Iowa Dismissal Rumors

In the USA’s collegiate wrestling space, there aren’t many programs that can take the fight to the towering Penn State. But if there’s one team that can, it’s Iowa. With a stellar NCAA record under its belt, the Hawkeyes boast of being one of the most successful collegiate wrestling programs in the country. And that’s probably why Gabe Arnold believed it was the logical move to sign up to work under Tom Brands’ able guidance. But his time with the coach was short-lived.

The 184-pounder has been one of the most prominent faces in the Hawkeyes’ lineup in his two seasons at Iowa City. Coming off a redshirt freshman year, Arnold was eagerly looking forward to making his mark in the NCAA landscape. However, it seems like Gabe’s dream would go unfulfilled, at least of doing so in the Iowa singlet. And fans are livid.

Baschmania’s Justin Basch hopped on X on June 30 to share Gabe Arnold’s latest career update with the wrestling community. “Gabe Arnold will be departing from Iowa after being dismissed from the team, he confirmed to me,” Basch wrote in his post, apparently having heard the piece of information straight from the horse’s mouth.

Arnold still has 3 years of eligibility remaining and will be looking to make the most of the time by finding for himself a new program to represent, Basch noted further. In the two seasons he wrestled for Iowa, Gabe posted a 27-8 overall record, with a dual meet record of 13-3 and a Big Ten record of 6-2. Naturally, Hawkeye fans couldn’t fathom what could lead to the sudden decision to cut him loose from the Iowa roster.

“What in the hell is going on in Iowa City?” an astonished fan took to X to express their feelings. The fact that the reason behind Arnold’s dismissal is yet to come to light made the fan’s bewilderment all the more understandable.

The story is developing