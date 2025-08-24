Who Is Alycia Parks, Playing at the US Open 2025? Everything You Need to Know About Her

A simple story of power and grit coming together – that is what Alycia Parks brings to the court every time, and it won’t be any different in the US Open 2025. Her journey starts against Mirra Andreeva, the talented prodigy who has an objective to conquer tennis. That makes the Round 1 clash so interesting, doesn’t it?

Alycia Parks has shown time and again that she belongs on the court, fighting it out with the best. Her WTA title win put her firmly on the map. Now, it’s time for her to shine on home soil. So, let’s get to know the person behind the powerful serve.

A look at her early life and career beginnings

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Parks hails from a family that already had an athletic background. Although it was not a tennis connection. Her father is a former professional basketball player, and it was under him that Parks’ tennis journey started at the age of 7.

It’s a funny story, actually, how her talent came to light. In an interview with Tennis.com Podcast, her father, Michael Parks, revealed how good academics ended up revealing her sporting talents. “They made As and Bs (in school), and so my wife took them to the toy store,” Alycia’s father shared. “When she made good grades, my wife went there and bought tennis racquets.”

And then the moment of truth as Michael Parks shared – “She (Parks’ wife) called me and said, ‘Mike, you gotta see her play tennis.’ I said, ‘These kids can’t play tennis.’ So when I went out there, they were rallying 150 balls back and forth, and I was amazed.”

Obviously, there was no turning back from here. Soon, she had started to earn a reputation, dominating regional and then national circuits. Her quality even got the USTA to invite her to the USTA National Tennis Campus in Florida.

Well, her journey was about gradual progress, which took her to the ITF circuit, debuting in 2017. She reached 6 finals in total, and even won an ITF title in November 2020 – the $25k Orlando-FL.

Alycia Parks’ education

As we already know, academics have been the cornerstone that set up Alycia Park’s tennis achievements. That even adds up in the backdrop of her being homeschooled so that she could work on her tennis. Not much is known about her high school days. What we know for sure is that the youngster rejected numerous college scholarship offers just to pursue a full-time dedicated pro career.

What are Alycia Parks’ age, height, and weight?

Alycia Park is 24 years old. Born on December 31, 2000, the tennis lover stands at a towering 1.85m (6 ft 1 in) right now. That definitely helps with the explosive serve game, which is a distinction for the tennis player. With a lean, tall, and athletic physique, Alycia Parks is a standard-setter not just in tennis but also in fashion and style.

Alycia Parks’ medals, awards, and achievements

Parks is štill young, and making an impression in tennis. But still, the 24-year-old has got some mileage in the sport and won titles both as a singles player and in doubles. Oh yes, Alycia Parks won 2 doubles titles on the WTA tour, including the WTA-1000 Southern and Western Open in 2023. She paired up with Taylor Townsend to win the Cincinnati Masters tournament.

Her only major singles WTA tour title came at the Lyon Open in 2023. She would beat top seed Caroline Garcia in the final to score her first top-5 win ever. This win helped her break into the Top 50. In fact, she reached her career-best world ranking of 40 in August 2023.

A proud moment, and this was an addition to the 5 WTA 125 singles titles. But when it comes to tennis, it’s always the performance in the Grand Slams that draws the attention. And since Parks turned pro, the American has had a run in all 4 majors, with the best run coming in the 2023 Australian Open. She reached the 3rd round, where she would eventually get edged out by star American compatriot Coco Gauff.

Nonetheless, the Atlanta star has come a long way. And we are expecting a breakthrough US Open campaign in 2025.

Alycia Parks’ tennis records

The 6’3” WTA star has some big wins under her belt over the course of her pro career. We did mention the big win against Caroline Garcia. Besides this, Parks has also defeated some iconic champions and former World No. Ones, like Karolina Pliskova, who had been a US Open finalist in 2016.

This win came in 2022 at the Ostrava Open, where Parks would also defeat then World No. 7 Maria Sakkari in 3 sets. This was her first top-10 win. In 2023 at the Mutua Madrid Open, she also beat former Wimbledon Champion Victoria Azarenka, who was a World Top-20 player. Even her 2nd round win in the 2024 Australian Open was a huge moment in her career. Leylah Fernandez was World No. 32 and the 2021 US Open finalist. Defeating her in straight sets was certainly a statement.

But if one thing has come to define Alycia Parks, it is her power. In 2021, she hit a 129 mph serve, matching Venus Williams’ record for the fastest serve in the tournament’s history. Her powerful hitting has always been the positive, which has only lacked some control and accuracy, which would give her a much more successful career. And this is where her coach comes in, or shall we say parent?

Who are Alycia Parks’ parents?

Without a shadow of a doubt, Parks’ family has been her backbone, her support, her safe space, and the place of joy. But not everyone has had the same role. Alycia Park’s father, Michael Parks, is also the coach for her daughter, as he used his sporting background as a basketball player to be a guide for Alycia Parks.

And what he lacked, he tried to learn either by reading or by consulting other coaches. Speaking on the Tennis.com podcast in September 2023, Michael Parks shared, “I then started looking up certain things with Venus and Serena and trying to learn the technique and things on my own. I started reading at that time, me and wife. When we did that being an athlete from North Carolina, it was kinda easy, because there it’s all about technique.”

Meanwhile, Alycia’s mother, Erica Parks, was being the homemaker for the family, ensuring they were provided for emotionally, and there was someone to take care of the family all the time. But it was also Erica, who handed her daughter a racquet to give tennis a bit of a go. Well, we know how destiny took its course.

Alycia Parks’ siblings

But when we are talking about family, we have to mention Alycia’s former partner in tennis, her sister Mikayla, who is 17 months older than Alycia. Yes, both of them started their tennis journey together, but Mikayla would move away from the sport in 2016. Well, not entirely, though. Mikayla Parks has become an entrepreneur and a businesswoman, with Alycia helping her sister to launch her clothing line. Named Alyciamikay, the brand focuses on fashionable and athletic clothing.

Well, if we are to go back to earlier times, when they were both still playing tennis, the sisters played at the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Florida. And where Alycia has reached today, her sister certainly had a supporting role to play. Mikayla was Alycia’s hitting partner and her best friend, and as a family, it became so easy to work on the dream. As their father, Michael Parks, said, “With a sibling, it means the world.”

Who is Alycia Parks’ boyfriend?

This is where things come up quite empty. Alycia Parks has certainly kept her personal life quite private, especially their love life. Her Instagram updates are mostly tennis-related or paid engagements. And the other major part of it is her family and friends, as she often shares pics of her hanging out with her sister or friends. It seems like love has taken a backseat for now in Alycia’s life, as the tennis star enjoys life and focuses on the sport. And even if she has a special someone, she has done a commendable job keeping it hidden from prying eyes.

Alycia Parks’ net worth

The 2024 Polish Open Champion is busy building her brand. And that means winning on the court and building a reputation as a winner that global brands would want to be associated with. As such, the 24-year-old has amassed a net worth north of $1 million.

Her career earnings from tennis stand at $2.3 million, which is quite substantial. And then there are sponsorships and endorsements.

Parks’ endorsement deals and sponsorship earnings

When it comes to sponsorships and endorsements, the 2024 WTA 125 Open Angers winner is on a fast track. She definitely has her Wilson Tennis sponsorship going on for her. The sports brand is supporting her with her apparel and equipment needs. Previously, she used Yonex rackets, and before that, Dunlop.

Even Wilson is a new transition for her. Even until late 2023, it had been Asics for her apparel sponsorship. As for her endorsements, just the 2025 year shows us a catalog of new brands she has agreed a deal with. That includes paid partnerships with Gillette Venus, Batiste, and even endorsing Wyn Beauty by none other than Serena Williams. And knowing Alycia Park’s reach and flamboyance, we are sure there’s more in the portfolio.

Obviously, she has the family clothing line, Alyciamikay, which was launched in 2017.

Where is Alycia Parks from?

The 2024 WTA 125 Veneto Open was born in Atlanta, Georgia, following which she shifted to Delray Beach in Florida to train at the USTA development center in Boca Raton. Eight years later, she relocated to Port St. Lucie.

Who is Alycia Parks’ coach in 2025?

Undoubtedly, Michael Parks is the central guide for his daughter. But he is practical enough to know he can’t do it alone. And that’s where Jeremy Chardy comes in. The French coach has been in Parks’ camp since December 2024. Even coaches like Rodney Harmon, Scott Beard, and Rick Macci had previously chipped in to help a father execute what he thinks will be the best for the growth of his daughter’s tennis career. And Michael Parks is indebted for that.

Conclusion

The 2025 US Open will be homecoming for the Georgia girl. Alycia Parks still has time, but we feel now is the time for ascent to greater things. Mirra Andreeva will definitely be tested come August 26.

