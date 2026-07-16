What Are the Next Two Venues for The Open?

The Open Championship is the oldest and most famous major golf tournament in the world. Every professional golfer dreams of winning the legendary Claret Jug trophy. As the top players compete in the current tournament at Royal Birkdale, golf fans are already thinking about the future. The organizers have officially announced the next two great courses that will host this special event. The tournament will travel to iconic links courses in Scotland and England over the next two years.

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St Andrews Links in Scotland (2027)

The tournament will head to the famous Old Course at St Andrews from July 11 to July 18, 2027. This will be the 155th edition of the historic championship. People all around the world know St Andrews as the true home of golf. It has hosted this major tournament more times than any other golf course in history. When the players arrive in 2027, it will mark the 31st time that the course has welcomed the event, notably more than Prestwick Golf Club (24) in Scotland.

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Imago Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2019 Swilcan Bridge with the R&A Building in the background during third and final round on Sunday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 on the Old Course at St. Andrews Golf Club, Fife, Scotland. 05/10/2025. Picture Fran Caffrey / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Fran Caffrey Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*

The last time the tournament took place on these historic links was in 2022. That year, Cameron Smith won the title after playing an incredible final round in front of record-breaking crowds. Other massive legends like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus have also won the Claret Jug at St Andrews in the past. Fans are excited to see the championship return to the town of Fife, where the deep history of the sport can be felt on every single hole. While the prestige is undeniable, murmurs of discontent regarding ticket prices are impossible to ignore. The price of admission has gone from a modest £95 to a whopping £190, which is bound to leave a sour taste in many people’s mouths.

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Royal Lytham & St Annes in England (2028)

After the visit to Scotland, the major tournament will move to England, to be held at Royal Lytham & St Annes. The 156th Open will take place from August 3–6, 2028, per The BBC. This beautiful and tough golf course is located on the famous Fylde coastline in the north-west region of the country. The 2028 event will mark the 12th time the club hosts the historic championship.

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Its linked course is tucked inland, surrounded by a railway line and dense housing. To accommodate the modern Open, the R&a worked with the club to overhaul the 11th hole and build a practice ground.

The organizers had to change the tournament schedule slightly for the 2028 season. The championship will be played a couple of weeks later than usual to avoid a big clash with the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The Open will return to its standard mid-July schedule in 2029, but the 2028 event will give fans a rare summer treat.

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The championship is returning to these tough links for the first time since 2012. That year, popular South African golfer Ernie Els won the title by a single shot after a dramatic final round. The history of the course goes back even further. In 1926, legendary American amateur golfer Bobby Jones won the very first Open Championship held at this club.

These next two choices show that the finest traditions of professional golf are in safe hands. From the classic greens of St Andrews in 2027 to the deep sand traps of Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2028, fans will get to see amazing action. These historic courses will test the skills of the best players in the world and create new memories for years to come.