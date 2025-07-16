Caitlin Clark Injury Fuels Doctor’s Public Criticism Of Indiana Fever’s Medical Staff

Caitlin Clark’s groin has officially become the most overworked muscle in Indiana since Reggie Miller’s shooting wrist. After dropping dimes for most of the night, Clark ended the Fever’s 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun by grabbing… her groin. Again. Yes, the same Caitlin Clark who’s already been on the injury list more times than your college group project partner.

Let’s set the scene. Final minute of a sold-out game at Boston’s TD Garden — 19,156 fans packed in, some rocking Caitlin Clark jerseys, others just hoping she’d sign theirs. And after assisting on the Fever’s last bucket, Clark walked back down holding her right groin. Aliyah Boston tried to console her, but Caitlin Clark did what most of us do when Excel crashes before we save—she banged her head on the basket stanchion. Hard. Then covered her head with a towel on the bench, fighting back tears. No TikTok dramatics here, just real frustration.

Coach Stephanie White delivered the classic coach-speak after the game: “No update. Just felt a little something in her groin,” she said, adding they’d “get it evaluated and see what happens.” Translation? They’re probably Googling it too.

And just when you thought things couldn’t get more awkward, sports doctor Jesse Morse, M.D., dove in on X. “Whatever the medical staff is doing right now is unfortunately not enough,” Dr. Morse declared, casually critiquing the Fever’s staff like your uncle critiques your fantasy football draft. He explained that groin strains are slow to heal, easy to re-injure, and — direct quote — “constantly required for anything involving the legs.” Yes, Doctor, thanks for that anatomy nugget. Also, he suggested stem cell injections because, apparently, Caitlin’s groin is now an NFL running back.

Let’s not forget, this groin episode came on the right side, not the left side, where Caitlin Clark’s previous two injuries happened. She’s now switching legs like she’s running a crossover on her own body. Despite all this, Caitlin still managed a stat line of 14 points, 7 assists, and 8 rebounds on 4-for-14 shooting. Her shooting percentage dropped faster than your Wi-Fi during a Zoom call. She made just 1-of-7 from deep, which came with three minutes left, and yes, it gave the Fever their biggest lead of the night. Respect.

The Fever have played without Caitlin Clark before, so Coach White reminded everyone: “At least we’ve got experience in that.” Probably not the flex she thought it was.

Boston Crowd Shows Up Big for Caitlin Clark—So Do the Celebs

Off the court, the Boston crowd was here for Caitlin Clark like they were waiting for Pearl Jam reunion tickets. Even Celtics stars Jaylen Brown, Georges Niang, Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, and Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito showed up. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, too, was present. It was like a weird sports Avengers movie — and Caitlin Clark was clearly Iron (Wo)Man.

Before the game, Caitlin Clark said she appreciated playing in Boston: “You don’t take these opportunities for granted. It’s always fun to go to a new arena in a new place and enjoy it.” Then added “I’m a Pacers fan. I just want to make that clear.” Of course, she also gave a tip of the cap to the Celtics‘ 2024 championship team and their three-point bonanza: “They’re really fun to watch. They shoot a lot of 3s… I think that’s fun. I enjoy that.”

She even wanted to catch a Red Sox game, but — classic luck — MLB’s All-Star break ruined that plan. “It seems like an amazing city. I would love to come back here and explore a little bit more in the history of it.” Hopefully with both groins intact.

via Imago Jul 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) puts on a Commissioner’s Cup Champions hat after defeating the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Boston’s own Aliyah Boston joked about how the sold-out Garden proved Boston could totally support a WNBA team: “It’s been sold out. It’s been energy… and I think that’s going to be the same all the time.” Preach, Aliyah.

So what’s next for Caitlin Clark? She’s set to co-captain the WNBA All-Star Game with Napheesa Collier and take part in the three-point contest this Friday. Assuming, of course, that her groin doesn’t send her a cease-and-desist letter first.

In a game where Natasha Howard dropped 18 points and Kelsey Mitchell led with 20, the Fever actually looked like a team on the rise. But make no mistake — Caitlin Clark remains the headline, groin and all. The moral of the story? Boston got its Caitlin Clark show, the Fever got their third straight win, and Dr. Jesse Morse got his Twitter engagement. And somewhere, Caitlin Clark’s groin is begging for a spa day.