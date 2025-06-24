Is Kamilla Cardoso Playing vs LA Sparks Tonight? Chicago Sky Iniury Report, Starting 5, & More

The Windy City’s got questions, and for once, they’re not just about Angel Rees’s rebounding dominance or how Coach Tyler Marsh plans to fix and improve a 3-10 start. Chicago’s season has been a slow burn with a mix of potential and pain, and as they brace for the Sparks at Wintrust Arena, fans are hoping for some kind of shift, something positive. Something stable. Something familiar. And just perhaps, something that feels like a turning point for the franchise.

Both teams are limping in Chicago with three straight losses, and LA looks equally disjointed. But will have the hunger to win this time as this match-up offers more than just a chance to stop bleeding. It’s about identity. And for the Sky, that identity has been built around their twin towers, who bring them the most hope: Reese and Cardoso. Together this season, the two all-rookie standouts have started every game. Their partnership has kept Chicago competitive even as everything else seemed to collapse.

Now that chemistry is about to face a serious test as they look to turn the tide. However, the major question arises as to whether Kamilla Cardoso is available for the game against LA. With many previous reports and rumors labelling her as “questionable,” let us learn whether she is going to start the game or not.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Kamilla Cardoso’s one-game stay before AmeriCup departure

After a cloud of uncertainty, Kamilla Cardoso is confirmed to be in the line-up tonight against the Sparks. Reporter Karli Bell delivered the much needed clarity: “Confirmed: Kamilla Cardoso will be available for tomorrow’s game and then leaving after for AmeriCup.”

That buys the Sky one last game with their prized center before she departs for national duty to represent Brazil in the FIBA AmeriCup. Cardoso is second on the team in scoring at 11.8 PPG and a vital inside anchor; her absence will cause a reshuffle that might define the next stretch of the season.

Chicago’s coaching staff has already been experimenting. In recent practices, they’ve tried sliding Angel Reese to the five and trusting on her league-leading 11.5 rebounds per game and interior toughness to hold things down. The other is: slotting seasoned Elizabeth Williams into Cardoso’s role. Williams provides a consistent defensive presence and comes off a sixteen-point, five-board effort against Atlanta. Tuesday is Marsh’s last opportunity, for now, to see his frontcourt fully operational before floor space, rotations, and rim protection all suffer.

The timing couldn’t be more precarious. LA arrives short-handed, missing four players, including Odyssey Sims, Cameron Brink, and Rae Burrell. But they’ve beaten the Sky once already this year behind dominant outings from Kelsey Plum and Azura Stevens. A win for Chicago tonight doesn’t just break the skid, it gives them breathing room before they face the Valkyries on Friday. For Marsh and the Sky, this is not only another game. This is the last view of a lineup they developed around.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Ariel Atkins Shey Peddy Kia Nurse Kelsey Plum Rebecca Allen Rickea Jackson Angel Reese Dearica Hamby Kamilla Cardoso Azura Stevens

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will Angel Reese handle the five?

Reese has never shied away from the moment. She’s been Chicago’s most consistent player all year., averaging a double-double, leading the W in boards, and bringing a fire that rarely dims. With Cardoso set to leave after tonight, Marsh might choose to hand the reins of the paint to Reese fully. It won’t be easy for the already struggling Sky, but the fans hope that the gamble works out. Reese has already done reps as a center in practice. The change won’t depend on size; it will depend on how the floor is spread out and how the defenses line up.

Still, Williams presents an alternative choice—especially in lines with significant bulk. Particularly if Reese moves to a more perimeter-heavy role on offense, her experienced instincts could help Chicago stay steady during Cardoso’s AmeriCup run. But with a 3-10 record that makes them stand 11th on the table and little margin for error. Marsh might not be able to take his time getting used to things. Even though the Sparks are hurt, they still have Plum and Stevens, and both of them have burned down the Sky before.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Chicago, USA, September 6, 2024: Angel Reese 5 Chicago Sky and Kamilla Cardoso 10 Chicago Sky speaks with eachother during the game between the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks on Friday September 6th, 2024 at Wintrust Arena, Chicago, USA. NO COMMERCIAL USAGE Shaina Benhiyoun/SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xShainaxBenhiyoun/SPPx spp-en-ShBe-8P6A1046

Tip-off set for 8:00 PM ET. On paper it is a battle between the 10th and 11th place teams in the standings. But for Chicago, hope is what carries them now. It will be difficult to adapt once Cardoso boards the plane. However, she might just want to give a show to remember against LA before that.