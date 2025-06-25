Kate Martin Goes Totally Honest on Caitlin Clark Bond After Indiana Fever’s Loss to Valkyries

There’s a unique kind of loyalty forged under the pressure of college basketball’s brightest lights. For four unforgettable years at Iowa, Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin not only made back-to-back Final Four runs, but they also built a bond that outlasted wins, losses, and roaring arenas with their basketball skills and off-court bond. As Clark became the face of women’s basketball, Martin stood by her side, often in the shadows but always in lockstep. That dynamic still exists in real-time, even when they entered the WNBA, even though they now wear different jerseys.

On Thursday night, at the Chase Center, their friendship was briefly set aside when the Golden State Valkyries hosted the Indiana Fever in a battle of two 6-6 teams climbing the standings. As the crowd filled in, Martin and Clark shared a lighthearted pregame moment, smiling through warmups and exchanging playful gestures. But as soon as the whistle went off, the game and its stakes started. After that, there was a fierce battle that took away any feelings and showed how tough professional competition really is.

The Valkyries roared back in the final quarter with a devastating 11-2 run, outscoring Indiana 33-18 in the fourth to secure an 88-77 victory. And for Catlin Clark, it was a humbling night, and not just because she lost. She went 0-7 from beyond the arc for the third time in her NCAA or WNBA career, despite hitting shots in warmups and yelling “Curry” in the Warriors’ house. Though she couldn’t drive Indiana past Martin and the Valkyries, Clark still tallied 11 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds.

But off the court, the emotional scorecard was harder to read. When asked postgame whether Clark had responded to her texts after the loss, Martin didn’t hesitate: “Yes, of course. It’s not about that whenever you have such a close friendship with somebody… We know somebody’s going to have to win, somebody’s going to have to lose, but we’re there for each other always.” She added, “Obviously happy that we won, but also always cheering her on, always in her corner.”

Martin’s heartfelt statement revealed the deeper angle of the competitive spirit: it might dictate outcomes, but mutual respect keeps former teammates grounded and together. Despite the success of her own team, Martin acknowledged the emotional balance they maintain while supporting each other in their work. And in a night where Clark struggled to find rhythm, Martin quietly contributed 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist in a team performance that upended one of the WNBA’s biggest names.

Caitlin Clark Opens Up on Shooting Slump After Back-to-Back Losses

Just days after. going 0-for-7 from beyond the arc against the Valkyries, Catlin Clark, who recently amplified Nike’s post, faced another frustrating night against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Indiana dropped 89-81, and the Fever guard ended with 19 points on 7-of 20 from the floor and only 1-of-10 from deep. Over her last two games, Clark has gone a combined 1-for-17 from three-point range with a jarring contrast to the elite perimeter shooter she’s known to be.

Following the loss, Clark addressed her recent struggles with a grounded perspective. “There are going to be stretches that are really good and there’s going to be stretches that aren’t as good, and obviously it’s frustrating as you want them to go in,” she said. Clark stressed how important it was to stay involved in all parts of the game, even though they were in a slump. “I think the challenge for myself going forward is to continue to pour into every other aspect of the game… I’ve got to find a way to continue to shoot and remain confident in myself because I know I put the time in.”

via Imago Jun 22, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

While her shots aren’t falling, Clark continues to contribute as a playmaker and rebounder. Over those two losses, she’s still averaged 8 assists and 6 rebounds, proving that her value extends far beyond just scoring. With Indiana sitting at 6–7; Clark hopes to recover on Tuesday night against the in-form Seattle Storm.