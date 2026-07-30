From Sophie Cunningham’s Trans Athlete Stance to Storm Co-Owner’s Fan Spat & Suspension: The Full Timeline of the WNBA’s Latest Storm

Tuesday night’s matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm had plenty to celebrate on the basketball side. Indiana’s 104-96 win was another statement performance. The Fever became the first team in WNBA history to score 100 or more points in four straight games, while also reaching the century mark for the 12th time this season, another league record.

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Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark added yet another standout performance with 32 points and seven assists, marking the ninth game of her career with at least 30 points and five assists. But by the time the final buzzer sounded, the conversation had shifted away from the box score. Instead, much of the attention centered on Sophie Cunningham and comments she had made about transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, a topic that had already been gaining traction in the days leading up to the game.

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The discussion first picked up a week earlier when Hallie Grossman’s ESPN profile on Cunningham was published.

In the interview, the Fever guard said, “I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

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She also addressed the criticism she received afterward, saying, “I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that.’”

Cunningham explained that she intended to “extend love,” while maintaining that her priority was protecting girls’ sports.

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The following day, she was asked to clarify those remarks, but instead of walking them back, Cunningham reaffirmed her position, saying she would continue to stand by her comments about protecting children and young female athletes.

With that debate already making headlines before tip-off, the Fever-Storm game added another chapter to an off-court conversation that had become just as talked about as the action on the floor.

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What happened in the Fever-Storm game on July 28?

What happened on the court wasn’t the only thing people were talking about after the Fever-Storm game.

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Instead, much of the post-game attention shifted to an incident involving two teenage fans sitting courtside. According to multiple reports, the girls were wearing XX-XY Athletics shirts and held up a sign thanking Sophie Cunningham for speaking out about women’s sports.

That’s when things reportedly escalated. Reports allege that Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton confronted the two girls, saying, “f****** insane.”

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According to Jon Root, Keaton was heard saying, “How dare you come here and pull this s***?!” The encounter reportedly left at least one of the teenagers in tears. Brandi Kruse of unDividedPod.com later detailed the exchange involving the Storm co-owner and Fever fans, as what began as an ordinary game night quickly escalated into a moment that drew significant attention.

In a video posted on X, Kruse featured two Cunningham supporters who described the upsetting encounter that left them in tears following a clash with Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton.

“Well, we were just sitting there with the signs that said like, ‘We love Sophie,’ like, ‘Thank you, Sophie, for speaking up,’” a fan recollected, referring to Keaton.

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“And so we were holding on, just watching the game, again, like, we were being super great, we hadn’t said anything to anyone else, we were being super respectful, we were just holding our signs and cheering for both teams, and this lady, older lady comes up to us.”

As the story spread across social media, another development quickly followed.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JULY 22: Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham 8 brings the ball up court against the Connecticut Sun on July 22, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA JUL 22 Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26072257

A statement attributed to Seattle Storm majority owner Ginny Gilder began circulating online, addressing the incident.

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It read, “We are aware one of our co-owners made comments to two fans in attendance at last night’s game. We apologize that this happened. Everyone who attends a Storm game deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect.”

Soon after, Underdog WNBA reported that Keaton had been suspended from attending the Storm’s next five home games because of the confrontation.

Even with the apology and reported suspension, though, the discussion didn’t die down. Instead, the incident sparked another round of debate across the WNBA community, and before long, Sophie Cunningham found herself at the center of that conversation once again.

Sophie Cunningham raises questions about leadership

While the Storm moved quickly by apologizing and reportedly suspending co-owner Celeste Keaton, the conversation didn’t end there.

Soon, attention shifted to how the situation was handled inside the arena.

Fox News journalist Jackson Thompson shared a video from the game on X that appeared to show Sophie Cunningham supporters getting into a heated confrontation with a man and a woman nearby. The clip also sparked criticism of arena security, with many questioning why staff didn’t step in sooner.

Independent journalist Brandi Kruse, who said she witnessed the incident firsthand, also criticized the response. According to Kruse, security was slow to intervene, both in removing Keaton from the area and in de-escalating the confrontation involving the Fever fans and Cunningham herself.

As the debate grew online, Cunningham decided to weigh in.

Reposting Thompson’s video on X, she wrote: “I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY. Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind. Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from me soon [heart emojis] yay for gifts. Truly embarrassing of the co-owner. Unfortunately shows the type of leader she is.”

However, amid all the off-court noise, Cunningham still delivered on the floor. She finished with 11 points, five rebounds, and two assists, helping the Fever secure another win despite the boos and distractions throughout the night.

The game may have ended with Indiana adding another victory to its record, but the conversation surrounding Cunningham, the Storm, and the events in Seattle has only continued to grow in the days since.

Martina Navratilova and J. K. Rowling enter the debate

The Seattle incident didn’t just spark reactions from WNBA fans. It also caught the attention of two of the most prominent public figures who have long spoken about transgender participation in women’s sports.

Both Martina Navratilova and J.K. Rowling weighed in after details of the confrontation surfaced online.

Navratilova reacted by reposting Brandi Kruse’s account of the incident, calling what happened a “disgraceful” situation.

Imago Tennis : Us Open 2024 – Martina Navratilova – Usa Tennis :Us Open 2024 – Usa – 01/09/2024 ChrysleneCaillaud/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL

Rowling took things a step further. In a post on X, the Harry Potter author wrote: “These young women are heroines. They’re peacefully protesting against the grotesque unfairness of men playing in women’s sport. The only people who are “f*cking insane” here are those making a mockery of fair sport for women and trying to bully girls like this into silence.”

Their comments quickly gained traction, adding even more attention to an already polarizing story that had spread far beyond the WNBA. But the online support didn’t stop there.

Soon after Rowling’s post, another well-known public figure stepped forward, offering to help the two teenagers involved and adding yet another twist to a controversy that continued to grow.

The request from the XX-XY Athletics founder

Interestingly, the XX-XY Athletics shirts themselves also became part of the conversation.

As the debate continued to unfold online, XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey joined in with a public invitation directed at J.K. Rowling.

Shortly after Rowling shared her thoughts on X, Sey responded by writing, “Please consider this an official invitation to join me on August 8 in Chicago at an Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game. Or… Aug 6 in Las Vegas. Fever vs the Aces. Tickets are on me. And so are the tees.”

In fact, Jennifer Sey had long envisioned Sophie Cunningham as a central figure for XX-XY Athletics.

“She’s the perfect person for us,” Sey said on July 24, in a conversation with Fox News Digital. “We have wanted to work with her for such a long time. It’s not just that she’s a fantastic athlete and she’s a currently competing professional athlete. She’s just got such an incredible personality. She’s fun, and she’s funny, and she’s tough, and she says what she thinks, and that’s what we’re all about.”

Sey had also explained that her first contact with Cunningham dates back to October 2024, when XX-XY Athletics released its “Dear Nike” campaign. The ad urged the sportswear giant to publicly address the issue of biological males competing in women’s sports and quickly gained traction, pulling in more than 10 million views.

“She liked it and commented on it,” Sey claimed. “She actually wrote me a DM on Instagram, which I didn’t see for months because I’m a moron and I never check the little tab from unknown people.

“Cause there’s just so many in there, I just never look, and I didn’t follow her. I didn’t know who she was. And then a few months later, and she was kind of taking off at this point as Caitlin [Clark]’s defender… I checked that random tab from unknown DMs, and she had DMed me about the ad, that she really liked the Dear Nike, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I should have… How did I miss this? I should have responded months ago.'”

Now, with Cunningham gaining visibility and firmly on Sey’s radar, the story feels far from finished.

So far, Rowling hasn’t publicly responded to the invitation. But the exchange shows just how far the discussion has spread, from an incident during a WNBA game to a broader public debate involving athletes, journalists, authors, and advocacy groups.