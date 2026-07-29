Storm Co-Owner Allegedly Traumatizes Sophie Cunningham Fans as Fever Clash Gets Out of Control

Outside Climate Pledge Arena, the energy built long before tipoff as fans gathered in a spirited show of support for Sophie Cunningham ahead of the Fever-Storm clash. That buzz carried into a night where Indiana’s 105-95 win grabbed headlines, but it was an unexpected moment off the court that truly set social media alight.

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Celeste Keaton, the Seattle Storm co-owner, allegedly walked up to two young Indiana Fever fans seated courtside who were holding a sign thanking Sophie Cunningham “for speaking up for girls,” and then launched into a profanity-laced tirade. She reportedly called the teens “f****** insane” and yelled, “How dare you come here and pull this s***?!,” according to accounts shared with Brandi Kruse and reporter Jon Root.

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Brandi Kruse of unDividedPod.com later laid out the incident between the Storm co-owner and the Fever supporters, and what started as a routine game night quickly turned into a flashpoint that drew widespread attention.

Kruse’s video on X showed two fans of Cunningham who shared the unpleasant experience that reduced them to tears after a confrontation with the Storm’s co-owner, Celeste Keaton.

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“Well, we were just sitting there with the signs that said like, ‘We love Sophie,’ like, ‘Thank you, Sophie, for speaking up,'” a fan recollected.

“And so we were holding on, just watching the game, again, like, we were being super great, we hadn’t said anything to anyone else, we were being super respectful, we were just holding our signs and cheering for both teams, and this lady, older lady comes up to us,” referring to Keaton.

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“Yeah, I’ve never been yelled at like that. I mean, I’ve had people hate me on the internet, but like it doesn’t really affect me as much because it’s just people online,” she said. “But that just took me by surprise because I thought she was going to be nice and then she starts like screaming at us and cussing at us.”

The fans later said they were reduced to tears by Keaton’s speech. And the video also revealed that when the fans tried to involve security, they were told to email the front office.

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Now, on July 29, Seattle Storm majority owner Ginny Gilder has provided a statement to Front Office Sports on the incident.

“We are aware one of our co-owners made comments to two fans in attendance at last night’s game,” Ginny Gilder said, “We apologize that this happened. Everyone who attends a Storm game deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect.”

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What really happened, though? Let’s break down the events from the start.

Cunningham’s comments go public

ESPN’s profile on Sophie Cunningham shoved her views on transgender women in women’s sports straight into the national spotlight, and the phrasing lit up the discourse almost instantly. In the interview with Hallie Grossman, she cast her stance as about safety and fairness.

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She told ESPN, “I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.” She tied that idea to “protect[ing] women’s sports,” presenting herself as defending the integrity of competition rather than targeting trans women, and that framing made her comments hard to ignore.

Once the news dropped, the reaction split cleanly into two camps, and neither stayed quiet. Supporters hailed her for saying what they insist many athletes and parents whisper, crediting her with defending competitive balance, guarding girls’ spaces, and challenging policies they see as unfair.

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For them, those lines about “young girls in a locker room” facing “biological men” captured deeper worries over youth sports, scholarships, and careers, and suddenly Cunningham looked like the face of a movement to redraw who gets to play where.

Cunningham’s controversial take on athletes in the female sports cast a huge cloud ahead of the Storm-Fever clash. It tore members of the media, fan communities, and analysts apart and forced them to pick sides.

Following her comments, the WNBA franchise issued a statement in support of its players.

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“Our players are thoughtful adults with their own perspectives and voices, and those views are their own,” the statement read, as per The Athletic’s James Boyd. “We are committed to welcoming fans from every background and treating everyone with respect, and that’s what guides us as an organization.”

However, it wasn’t the end of the conversation.

Rally outside Climate Pledge Arena

A group of Seattle community members organized a rally in support of Sophie Cunningham ahead of the Fever-Storm game at Climate Pledge Arena, where supporters carried signs and tied her comments to statewide efforts to restrict transgender participation in girls’ sports. The event was spearheaded by organizers including Women Are Real, Brandi Kruse, and Known Heretic, and featured a billboard truck with Cunningham’s image and slogans such as “Sophie supports women & girls! Save women’s sports,” explicitly linking her stance to Washington ballot initiatives on school sports.

At the same time, some locals pushed back against the rally, and reaction to Cunningham stayed sharply divided, with analyst Stephen A. Smith publicly backing her while several fans and even her childhood friend West Wilson opposed her stance. The Fever later said that neither the team nor Cunningham had prior contact with the rally’s organizers and stressed that their focus was on winning games and building their fan base.

During the game, Indiana defeated Seattle 105-95, extending its winning streak and completing a season sweep behind strong performances from Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell. Cunningham was repeatedly booed by Storm fans whenever she checked into the game and when she went to the free-throw line, underscoring how charged the atmosphere had become.

Inside the arena, teenage fans of Cunningham sat courtside and later said they were cheering for both teams and behaving respectfully throughout the night. That is when the situation escalated, with a confrontation that turned their game experience into part of the broader controversy.

In the wider conversation, it is not just fans who are speaking up for the transgender community.

Players speak up following Sophie Cunningham’s words

Brianna Turner, a WNBA veteran and current Las Vegas Aces forward, has become one of the league’s clearest voices backing transgender women and girls in sport. She speaks out consistently against bans and sex‑verification rules, doing it in op‑eds, testimony, and long posts that mix data with lived experience. Her stance is firm, but her tone invites people to listen rather than shut down.

Turner’s latest comments came after she watched a video of Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve sharing her views about anti‑trans bans on X. That clip clearly struck a chord. Turner responded with a detailed thread that blended personal history, advocacy, and a pointed challenge to the way many talk about transgender athletes. She did not tiptoe around the topic and made sure her support was unmistakable.

“‘Because exclusion is never the answer, trans lives matter.’ Beautifully said,” Turner wrote on X. “I’ve been an advocate for the trans community since I entered the WNBA. So many takes about them are based on fear-mongering and bigotry. A tiny minority of the population identifies as trans, yet they are always a trending topic, unfortunately. I’m in my 8th season as a WNBA player.

“To date, there’s been one out trans player in the league. They caused zero problems.”

Reeve, for her part, has been just as direct in front of cameras. She talks openly about how the constant attacks on trans people weigh on her and how the rhetoric has turned more aggressive in recent years. In one segment, she calls out lawmakers for creating “problems” around a tiny number of athletes and urges people to learn the facts before writing rules that target them.

“Of course it weighs on me, the attacks on trans people, the attacks that they’ve gone through…,” Reeve said. “It seems like it’s got way more aggressive, it’s sort of sickening when the issues they are trying to tackle are really not issues, the number of transgender athletes they are now making laws for and creating a problem. I’m hopeful for is that people have gotten themselves more educated and they understand that, that’s not actually a problem… exclusion is never the answer, separate isn’t equal, and trans lives matter.”

Turner also makes it clear she is not standing alone. She points out that she has joined “hundreds of other elite women athletes” in backing trans inclusion, and notes that more than a thousand college athletes have signed letters opposing bills that target trans youth in sport.

For now, the fallout from Seattle is still unfolding, and the story around Sophie Cunningham’s comments is far from settled. Fans have heard one apology from the Storm, but the wider debate her words ignited shows no sign of wrapping up quickly.