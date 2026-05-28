Caitlin Clark’s Telling Interaction with Brandin Podziemski a Year On from his Ridiculous Courtside Antics Aimed at Her

Caitlin Clark decided to step outside basketball on Wednesday to attend the San Francisco Giants MLB game. And guess who she ran into? Brandin Podziemski. Given the history these two had, or more specifically their last public interaction, no one would really have expected this to turn into a friendly meetup.

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And yet, that appears to be precisely what it was. As shown in a post shared by Hoops Central on X, the two sat next to each other by the dugout and were spotted laughing, smiling, and talking warmly. And this was someone whose last interaction with Clark had involved him openly mocking and taunting her from courtside seats during a WNBA game.

That specific incident happened about a year ago. Specifically in June 2025, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever had a road game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Podziemski, who is a Golden State Warriors player, was at that game courtside, and with the Valkyries being his team’s sister franchise, he was there to support them. It, however, appeared that he took that support a bit too far.

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At one point during that game, Caitlin Clark got a travelling violation. And guess what Podziemski did? He jumped out of his seat and animatedly mocked her by mimicking the referee’s travelling signal right in front of her. Then later in the game, when it looked certain that the Fever were going to lose, he also pulled out Steph Curry’s famous “night-night” celebration to mock Clark and the Indiana Fever.

As you would expect, the Fever fanbase did not take those gestures lightly. After the game, the critcism and social media backlash that followed was massive. The fact that the Indiana lost the game 88–77, even further made Podziemski’s gesture painful, which added more fuel to the burning fire. And since then, a segment of the Fever and Ciatlin Clark’s fanbase, have painted Podziemski an enemy of their team and favourite star.

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And so, to now see Clark sharing what looked like a genuinely warm interaction with someone the Fever fan base had practically made a literal enemy out of seemed a little surprising. But as it appears, there is actually no real animosity between the two. Clark probably viewed Podziemski’s antics as nothing more than the usual rival fan heckling during a game.

Being a professional, such things do not usually have a lasting impact, as they happen almost every time. And on Podziemski’s, it most likely just a banter and not in any way a personal attack. And so, at the end of the day, what many fans saw as a genuine feud between the two professionals, was just a casual incident. And apparently, it was an incident that’s not seriious enough to stop them from enjoying a baseball game together twelve months later.

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Caitlin Clark Once Had a Courtside Fan Escorted Out Following Heated Verbal Back-and-Forth

Brandin Podziemski’s courtside antics during that Valkyries game were definitely not enough to rile Caitlin Clark up, even though it did rile up her fans. However, there was once a courtside fan who did enough to get a reaction from Clark during her rookie year in 2024. That particular incident was serious enough that Clark herself stopped playing, walked over to the referees, and pointed the fan out directly.

The game in question took place between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in September 2024. After Clark flagged the situation to the officials, security guards moved in and escorted the fan out of the arena. However, as it turned out, it wasn’t a permanent removal. The fan was, in fact, not ejected from the arena completely, and was only taken out as a warning. He was even allowed to return to his seat later in the game.

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Ultimately, courtside heckling is quite a regular occurrence in basketball, even though players at the professional level are generally expected to tune it out. And even if someone is doing it, whether a fan or a player, there are lines that they shouldnt cross. When the content of that heckling veers into racist, derogatory, or threatening territory, it’s not acceptable.

Judgeing from Clark’s reaction, it appears the fan in question actually went beyond what was acceptable. Podziemski’s behavior, by contrast, even though fans considered it over-the-top and offensive, remained within the bounds of competitive harmless banter. And of course, neither the league, the Fever, nor Clark herself treated it as something serious enough to give it a formal response.