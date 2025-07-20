Alyssa Thomas’ Popularity Questioned as USA Tennis Star’s 2023 Views on Fans Go Viral

How would you imagine the stakeholders of the world’s fastest-growing brand to act when the flash pops? Would they strike a quick pose, beam for the lens, and lean into the spotlight? Well, not Alyssa Thomas. She just says “no thanks” to posing for the camera and goes her way. Fitting, because her interviews and the league she represents are doing all the spotlight‑grabbing on their own. The WNBA is the fastest‑growing brand in the United States, according to Morning Consult’s 2024 report. It’s also the first time a sports league has ever topped the list. They analyzed a total of 1,710 brands, and the WNBA outpaced them all. Ben & Jerry’s came in second, and Brisk Iced Tea in third.

However, not everyone sees Alyssa Thomas’ low‑key approach as something admirable. Some fans read it as indifference (even ungratefulness), especially after her candid comments ahead of the All‑Star matchup. “Yes, I think our sports culture… so many fans have the freedom to say whatever they want to us,” Thomas said. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of nasty things that come with it. At the end of the day, we’re here doing our jobs. And they don’t have people come to their jobs saying these nasty things… We definitely have to protect the players better. It’s unfortunate it’s come to this point… but we’re just trying to play basketball, that’s all.”

To some extent, that sounds like standing up for oneself. But put her words next to what ESPY winner Coco Gauff had to say, and it sounds like she was brushing off the very factor that is fueling the league’s surge. Coco Gauff, reflecting on pressure, told reporters: “I think it’s just putting my life into perspective… I realize in a way it’s pressure, but it’s not. There are people struggling to feed their families, people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from, people who have to pay their bills. That’s real pressure, that’s real hardship, that’s real life.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Naturally, Gauff’s comments drew applause from the viewers. They said, “Great perspective from Coco ❤️.” While Alyssa Thomas’ tone pulled the opposite reaction. The question, though, is – is Alyssa really ungrateful? Or is she just unwilling to sugarcoat a reality most players quietly endure? Let’s see what the fans had to say…

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Alyssa Thomas and The Court of Public Opinion

Beginning with the fan who lit the spark by tweeting, “A 19‑year‑old Coco Gauff had better perspective than Alyssa Thomas 💀💀💀💀💀💀.” On paper, the contrast is easy to spot there. Thomas, now 33, entered the WNBA back in 2014. She turned pro at 22. Whereas Coco? She’s just 19, already on top of the tennis world. Coco is practically navigating the glare far earlier than Thomas ever had to. But, wait, context matters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alyssa Thomas’ blunt comments could just as easily be seen as a byproduct of her longer experience. After all, a decade in the league is no joke, especially when it comes along with constant scrutiny and the nastier side of fandom. Coco, meanwhile, is still in the honeymoon stage of her official career. So, as one might call it perspective, another might call it a lack of experience. Yet, fans were not convinced, as another user wrote, questioning Thomas’ popularity, “Coco Gauff grew up in the spotlight, Thomas just started getting attention“. However, there’s a second side to this age gap, too.

As one observer put it, “Young folks who’ve grown up with social media are better equipped to navigate this space. I don’t think they’re immune to anything, but they’re aware of how everything works, for good or bad. That’s an asset some of the oldest players don’t have.” In other words, while Alyssa Thomas’ words may come from years of wear and tear in the league, Coco Gauff’s generation has been raised in the spotlight, primed to handle the constant noise. Their generation also has more access to emotional resources early on.

And when you look at how Gen Z players in the WNBA handle the hate, the gap feels less glaring. Take Angel Reese, for instance. She responded to critics by posting a TikTok of herself dancing. She was proudly flashing “2X All-Star.” With the caption: “oh i thought somebody said summmm😜.” Or Paige Bueckers, who didn’t mince words either: “I don’t live to anybody else’s expectations or what I’m supposed to look like.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But maybe that zen approach worked in Coco’s favor. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Coco Gauff wasn’t just another athlete in the U.S. delegation. She (not any W player) was front and center, alongside the NBA’s LeBron James. She was the female flag bearer for Team USA at the Opening Ceremony. That day, Gauff made history as the first tennis player ever to carry the flag. Fans summed it up best: “Out of all the incredible U.S. athletes and Olympians, there’s a reason she got chosen as the flag bearer. The perfect person to represent the new rising generation of athletes. Smart, humble, relatable.”

With explosive growth happening on both ends, to each their own. At the end of the day, it’s women’s sports leagues thriving under the spotlight (good or bad), and we’re here for all of it. The question is, are you? Let us know in the comments.