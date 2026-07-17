Angel Reese on Pace to Join Three WNBA Legends in Historic Milestone After Performance of the Year

Angel Reese has already reached a number of historic milestones through the 23 games she has played so far this season. With 21 games remaining, if she continues producing at her current rate, she could add even more achievements to her growing résumé, including two remarkable records that would see her secure a place alongside some of the greatest rebounders in WNBA history.

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If she manages to keep this up over the remainder of the 2026 regular season, Reese will join 1999 MVP Yolanda Griffith and 2012 MVP Tina Charles as the only players in WNBA history to average a double-double in each of their first three seasons. Another record she will add to her record is joining the 2017 MVP Sylvia Fowles as the only player in WNBA history to record a double-double season with multiple franchises.

Angel Reese delivered her season-best performance in the Dream’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday, while also recording another double-double. She finished with a game-high 23 points and 13 rebounds. She did that while shooting 63.6% from the field, and also stealing the ball thrice. With that outing, she is now averaging a double-double of 15.3 points and 11.8 rebounds per game through 23 games this season.

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She averaged a double-double in each of her two seasons with the Chicago Sky. As a rookie, she averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. Last season, she followed that up with averages of 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Now with the Atlanta Dream, she is on course to deliver yet another double-double season.

Judging by her performances and production so far this season, it already seems highly likely that Angel Reese will reach these projected historic milestones alongside Tina Charles, Yolanda Griffith and Sylvia Fowles. Besides these projected milestones, Reese has already set the WNBA record for the most double-doubles in a player’s first three seasons. And there are still a couple of milestones that appear within her reach this season.

What Historic Records Are Still on the Table for Angel Reese in 2026?

With the remaining games left in the 2026 WNBA regular season, Angel Reese is still actively chasing several other major single-season records. Most notably, she has a chance to break her own single-season offensive rebounds record.

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Reese set that mark with 172 offensive rebounds in 2024. This season, she already has 123 offensive rebounds through the 23 games she has played.

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Another record Reese appears to have a chance to break is the WNBA single-season total rebounds record. A’ja Wilson set the record with 451 total rebounds in 2024. Reese currently sits at 271 total rebounds. If she maintains her average of 11.8 rebounds per game, she would finish the regular season with approximately 518 boards.

The record for the most double-doubles in a single season also appears to be within reach for Angel Reese. She has recorded 16 double-doubles in her first 23 games this season. To break the record, which Alyssa Thomas set with 28 in 2023, Reese will need 13 more over the remaining games.

Do you think Angel Reese can equal or surpass these records? Share your thoughts.