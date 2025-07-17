Angel Reese Wins Ex-WWE Champion’s Support in Robert Griffin III Controversy

It’s not every day Shaquille O’Neal threatens someone, especially with the kind of fury he unleashed on Robert Griffin III. But when it came to his ‘niece’ Angel Reese, someone he has dearly cheered for since she adorned the LSU colors, he snapped. “I’m going to punch you in your f—king face,” he warned the former NFL quarterback. The outrage stemmed from Griffin reposting an image that photoshopped a monkey, replacing the Sky star following her NBA 2K26 cover reveal. But this wasn’t all, and Shaq wasn’t alone.

Griffin added fuel to the fire by claiming that “people in Angel’s inner circle” told him she had grown to hate Caitlin Clark. That’s when the backlash exploded. Shaq went off. And soon, Reese herself quickly denied the accusations, calling out Griffin for lying. And now, Mark Henry, former Olympic weightlifter and WWE star, has stepped in to back the Chi-Town Barbie.

Talking about the matter on The Morning Kick-Off Show, he said, “It would have been fine if that’s where he would have left it. But he retweeted and re-sent out a meme that had Angel Reese as a monkey. Maybe a thousand people saw it. But when he posted it, millions of people saw it.”

Henry was clear about the issue. Whether you like Angel Reese or don’t, reposting a post you don’t agree with and amplifying it is contradictory. Furthermore, he knows a thing or two about player dynamics in a sport. So he wasn’t all in on the claims about Clark-Reese relationship. “Listen, man, athletes don’t like each other. And there’s nothing wrong with that,” he also cleared up. “You’re not a woman, one. If the beef is with the women, let the women have the beef. Why do you have to be in it? Corny. He’s one of these corny, no good, self-hating people that I just can’t deal with.”

The rivalry, real or not, is between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. They are sure not the best of friends, but they have made it clear enough times that there’s no space for negative feelings. The Sky forward’s mom would attest for it too.

“Whomever U say ‘called’ U is not in her circle 2 speak on her feelings towards a media/fandom made up beef,” Angel Webb Reese had fired at Griffin. As for the Chi-Town Barbie herself? She called out the NFL star for “lying.” So, whatever tension exists, it belongs to the two stars and largely on court. Now, Reese has two legends backing her. And with everything she has on her plate right now, this controversy might as well be a view in the rearview mirror.

Angel Reese has a tough road ahead with the Chicago Sky

After a tough rookie season, Angel Reese is standing on her words. In the 9-game double-double stretch she was on, the 23-year-old has averaged 18.1 points, 14.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 50.4% from the field. And with a lacking backcourt, she has had to assume a new role, too — point forward. But she isn’t shying away from embracing it.

This is a new role for me, (but) that’s no excuse,” she said. “Suck it up and keep hooping… I gotta get up and not be scared. I just try and come in everyday and dominate my matchup because I know this team needs me.” While she hustles, though, crossing the 34-minute mark 6 times in a row, the team hasn’t exactly been on par.

Missing her first game with a leg injury, the Sky imploded. They posted their lowest point total in 14 years, shot just 25 percent, and failed to crack 14 points in any quarter. You could feel Reese’s absence. The Sky are currently on a 7-15 record, but their star player is confident about pulling it together. Her injury is becoming another hindrance but Reese doesn’t seem to be giving up.