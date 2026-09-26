Caitlin Clark Addresses ‘Political Football’ Label With Candid Admission About ‘Authentic Self’

While the discussion around Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark right now is about the team’s defensive woes, the first half of the season looked quite different. As WNBA officiating became an issue early in the 2026 season, Clark found herself at the center of the debate over fouls, physicality, and controversy.

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In July, at the Game Plan Summit in New York, following the fallout of Alyssa Thomas’s flagrant foul on Clark, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the trend surrounding Caitlin Clark and the league’s officiating. The NBA commissioner said people have begun using Clark in cultural debates, saying that she had become a “political football.”

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Now, a report by The Athletic’s Brian Hamilton, who travelled five cities and spent 15 days watching Clark’s impact, has highlighted what the Indiana Fever star feels about the labels and the controversies, and whether she would rather just talk about the basketball.

“I think that’s probably fair to say,” Caitlin Clark said, as per Hamilton, about focusing on basketball regardless of how those involved in the politics saw her.

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“But at the same time, I understand every time I step up to the podium, there’s a responsibility,” added Clark. “And I feel like I always try to approach it in the way of, I’m being my authentic self in every scenario that I can.

“And I’m trying to share parts of my life with you guys. At the same time, trying to show you the passion and joy that I play with and my feelings, whatever that is.”

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Clark’s sentiment of wanting to keep the discussion focused on the basketball on display further strengthens what Silver told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin during their onstage conversation in July. Silver believed that Clark would rather focus on improving her game than get involved in off-court matters, nevertheless, politics.

The NBA commissioner’s comments came during a time when WNBA officiating was under all-time scrutiny, with Caitlin Clark once again at center stage.

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During the June 24 game between the Indiana Fever and the Phoenix Mercury, Alyssa Thomas made contact with Clark’s throat with her fist. Initially, the foul was not called, and the game resumed. But the league later upgraded the play to a flagrant foul, and Thomas was subsequently given a one-game suspension and a $1,000 fine.

“Ultimately, the issues around Caitlin Clark are not largely about officiating. And that particular incident is not about whether a foul should have been called at the time in the game or whether that was ultimately a flagrant on review,” Silver told Sorkin, referring to the play.

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Following the play, which Thomas said was accidental, the Mercury star revealed about receiving some uncomfortable messages and went on to criticize WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert for not protecting its players from harassment.

Caitlin Clark herself stepped into the discussion in the first week of July, strongly condemning the reaction towards Thomas following the play.

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“It’s not acceptable. There’s no place for that in our game or in society.”

However, the debate continued all the way until the All-Star Game on July 25, including 11 members of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) writing a formal letter to league commissioner Cathy Engelbert, urging her to protect the players.

The noise got to the 24-year-old. In a pre-game interview with ESPN, Clark expressed her issue.

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“It seems like there’s always a moment like that in every season that I’ve played so far. And I think for myself, I just try to navigate it the best I can. It gets exhausting,” Clark told Malika Andrews on ESPN Sports Center.

Yet Clark’s biggest responsibility still lies on the hardwood, as she believes that playing her best basketball is the best way to have a positive impact.

“To bring people together. I feel like that’s something that’s obviously lost in our world right now. There aren’t many things that bring people together and unite people,” she said per The Athletic’s report.

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“I think the way I play, and the joy people can have with one another watching me play my game. It’s one of the coolest things that I’ve been able to witness.”

Clark has the perfect opportunity to do so as she enters probably the most important month of her WNBA career so far. Clark and the Fever will take on four-time MVP A’ja Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the 2026 playoffs on Sunday.