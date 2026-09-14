Caitlin Clark Issues 6-Word Message to Kansas City Chiefs Ahead of Monday Night Football Debut

Caitlin Clark may be one of basketball’s biggest stars, but on Monday night, her attention will be briefly shifting from the hardwood to the gridiron. Yes, the NFL is back, and Caitlin Clark is clearly ready for it. With the Kansas City Chiefs set to begin their 2026 campaign against division rivals the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, the Indiana Fever superstar took a moment to send the team a little encouragement before kickoff.

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“WE ARE BACK!!!! GOOD LUCK!!!! @Chiefs ❤️❤️❤️,” Clark shared on her official X page.

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Clark’s wishes come from a place of genuine fandom, as she is a documented, lifelong superfan of the Kansas City Chiefs. She grew up in West Des Moines, Iowa, which is roughly a three-hour drive from Kansas City, and frequently traveled with her family to attend games at Arrowhead Stadium as a child. Clark has since actively maintained her deep connection to the team throughout her rise to basketball stardom, and she frequently shares her support publicly.

During an appearance on the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, the latter being the current Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Clark even made it clear that she is not a bandwagon fan. The Fever star revealed that she had rooted for the Chiefs through their tougher years, long before the Patrick Mahomes era. She has also attended the Chiefs games on more than one occasion.

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Specifically, in January 2025, Clark famously watched the Chiefs defeat the Houston Texans from Taylor Swift’s private VIP suite during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game. She was also spotted in the suite with Swift later that year during a game against the Detroit Lions.

And beyond simply being a fan of the Chiefs, Clark also appears to have a genuine interest in football as a whole. While on the New Heights podcast, she even revealed that she was a Drake Maye fan. With her beloved Chiefs out of the NFL playoff race at the time, Clark decided to pitch her tent with the New England Patriots quarterback, calling his performance “incredible” and admitting that she was pulling for him.

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“I’m a Drake Maye fan, I think he’s been incredible. I’ll probably be pulling for the Patriots. The Rams are really good, too,” Clark said.

While on the podcast, Clark also lightheartedly discussed her own personal fantasy football league, joking that she had managed to avoid a last-place finish, which was her main goal for the year.

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Caitlin Clark’s love and interest in football, and specifically the Kansas City Chiefs, have, however, not been a one-sided affair. Patrick Mahomes has also repeatedly used his platform, including high-profile press conferences, to express his admiration for Clark’s game.

During a Super Bowl press conference, Mahomes was asked about Clark as she approached the NCAA all-time scoring record. Mahomes called her a “tremendous player, a tremendous person” and predicted that she would immediately dominate the WNBA.

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The Kansas City Chiefs’ media and marketing teams have also fully embraced Clark as one of the most prominent members of “Chiefs Kingdom.” Whenever Clark broke a record or advanced deep into the NCAA tournament, the official Chiefs social media accounts regularly posted graphic congratulations and hype videos, often writing messages such as, “All of Chiefs Kingdom is rooting you on.”

In fact, long before she was the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA, the Chiefs’ media department had already recognized her fandom. Team reporter Matt McMullen and the “Voice of the Chiefs,” Mitch Holthus, hosted her on the official Defending the Kingdom program to discuss her love for the team.

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As it appears, the Caitlin Clark-Kansas City Chiefs love story is one that runs deep and stretches far back. And as the Chiefs kick off their season, she is once again strongly rooting for them.