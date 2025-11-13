Caitlin Clark Reacts After Caddie Sophie Cunningham Repeats Indiana Fever Star’s Golf Mistake

After a quick lesson from Caitlin Clark about “Fore,” not “Four,” Sophie Cunningham also learned exactly when to shout it. Cunningham, joined by teammate Lexie Hull, traded her sneakers to be a guest caddie for Clark at The Annika Pro-Am this week. However, she might’ve taken following the Fever franchise leader a little too literally.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the Pelican Golf Club, inspired by Clark’s last year’s shot, Cunningham decided to give golf a go, and accidentally ended up hitting a fan with her tee shot, sending the crowd into laughter as she sprinted to apologize, and ended up signing their jersey and giving them the golf ball as well.

At first, Cunningham erupted in celebration, thinking she’d nailed the shot, and didn’t even notice she hit someone, until Clark shouted, “Man down! Man down!” Then, unable to resist sharing the hilarious clip on her Instagram Story, Caitlin Clark posted Cunningham’s shot, captioned with “This is one of the greatest things I’ve seen 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by espnW (@espnw) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Clark, though, wasn’t the only one taking a shot at someone’s shot.

A video began making the rounds after the trio’s appearance, featuring Clark ready to take a swing. “A little left, a little left,” Cunningham poked fun at the Fever guard. To which Clark replied, “Girl, I know”.

ADVERTISEMENT

These lighthearted exchanges perfectly capture the Fever’s off-court chemistry, making this year’s Annika Pro-Am even more entertaining for the spectators. Talking to Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek, Cunningham said, “I think Happy Gilmore would be really proud of me, so I’m feeling pretty good about my shot, to be honest. I feel like the last time I hit a golf ball, I killed a squirrel, so I just don’t know if this is my scene, but I would like to win that car behind us.”

Given Cunningham’s limited golf experience, it’s understandable that she didn’t become Tiger Woods with her first swing. But for Caitlin Clark, whose number one priority was not “to hit anyone with a golf ball,” she had struck a fan as well. During her drive on the 9th hole last year, Clark hooked a shot that struck a spectator, leaving a bruise and an autographed golf ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Caitlin Clark finds her swing after a rocky start

After practising for her second pro-am at Michael Jordan’s The Grove XXIII, and missing most of her 2025 WNBA season due to an injury, fans finally got to see their favourite player back in action, albeit in golf. Although her front nine was filled with a few wayward drives and some visible frustration, the kind that every weekend golfer or even a baller can relate to, thanks to her fellow Fever caddies, this event was filled with laughter and banter.

However, at one point, she nearly slammed her club after a wayward drive, when by the eighth hole, one of her shots had gone so far off that it landed on a different fairway. Her tough stretch continued when her putt from the edge of the green rolled right back to her feet, prompting a second attempt, which rolled off the green.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, Caitlin Clark found her rhythm on the back nine, making her pump her fist after nailing a clean drive down the fairway, and being one of the best long-range three-pointers in the WNBA, she later drained a long-distance putt from about 35 feet out.

A few missed swings, a few good laughs, and just like that, Clark gave everyone another reason to cheer for her, even off the court.