Caitlin Clark Visits Michael Jordan’s Invite-Only Golf Club 5 Days Before LPGA Pro-Am Tip Off

Caitlin Clark is swinging in style! After the 2025 WNBA season was cut short for the Indiana Fever star due to injuries, Clark is making a comeback on the fairway. The 6-foot-tall star is all set to play in the LPGA’s The Annika Pro-Am, with the golf superstar Annika Sörenstam once again. With just five days before the tournament, Clark was recently spotted at one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the world.

The course? None other than The Grove XXIII, Michael Jordan’s ultra-private golf club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Also known as “Slaughterhouse 23,” the course is as legendary as the man who owns it. Designed by golf architect Bobby Weed, the 18-hole layout is famous for its lightning-fast greens and perfectly manicured fairways. But what truly sets it apart is its exclusivity, with fewer than 100 members; the list reportedly includes golf icons like Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler, as well as some close friends of MJ. And seeing Clark as one of the privileged stars in that list has come as a shock for many.

Jordan reportedly played golf almost daily during the NBA offseason and even occasionally during the season whenever his schedule allowed him to. Now, it seems like Clark is following in his footsteps. The young star has long admired Jordan’s competitive drive. In an appearance on Under the Umbrella with Kira K. Dixon, Clark said, “I know MJ is really competitive with it. The stories about MJ are crazy. He would go play 18 [holes], then show up to the game and drop 35 [points]. I could never do that. Like, that’s a different breed.”

While it’s unclear whether Jordan himself was present during her visit, one thing is indeed clear: Clark is taking her preparation seriously, and her stop at the Grove XXIII likely served as a tune-up ahead of her next big event.

Caitlin Clark schools teammate Sophie Cunningham on golf lingo

Indiana Fever stars and fellow teammates, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull, have signed up to be celebrity caddies for Caitlin Clark ahead of the LPGA’s The Annika Pro-Am. And excited for the upcoming event, Cunningham took to her Instagram to post the news, captioned with “FOUR!!!!!!” For those who don’t know, the terminology is ‘Fore’, which is a warning shout players give when a ball is heading toward someone, and Clark didn’t let it slide.

Clark quickly took to her Instagram stories, where she reshared the post by Cunningham and wrote, “Yeah, clearly we have a lot to learn about golf… 😂😂😂 It’s fore, bud @sophie_cham.” While Cunningham accepted her mistake in a follow-up post with, “FORE?? Yea idk,” going forward, fans can expect her to do her homework first next time, or Caitlin Clark would not think twice about turning it into a teachable moment!

