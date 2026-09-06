Flau’jae Johnson Becomes Talking Point Among NCAA Football Fans For Her Actions Before LSU’s Game vs Clemson

The fans had plenty to cheer for as the NCAA College GameDay witnessed Seattle Storm star and ex-Louisiana State University alumna Flau’jae Johnson show up. As the SEC school took on the Clemson Tigers in the Week 1 showdown, the guard took center stage, giving fans another reason to celebrate the day.

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Johnson arrived in full LSU spirit, ready to support her alma mater as she made the trip down to Baton Rouge. She stood on stage alongside ESPN reporter Jess Sims and spoke about the LSU experience.

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“Give me some crabs and listen to Callin’ Baton Rouge, and hopefully the band play next,” Johnson said on the ESPN show, per an X post by espnW.

Johnson also reflected on how LSU prepared her for life in the WNBA.

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“Playing under coach Kim Mulkey, that’s the hardest thing you can do. It just prepared me to be a dog, be ready to go compete, and that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Sims then asked Johnson what she made of the cheering fans who were all around the Seattle Storm guard.

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“We got the best fans in the world. It’s just that Louisiana energy. It’s a little bit of alcohol, too, but it’s that Louisiana energy, too.”

Flau’jae Johnson’s welcome back to LSU was all it could have been, owing to her legendary four-year career with the LSU Tigers from 2022 to 2026. She finished her collegiate career as LSU’s No. 5 all-time leading scorer with 2,063 total points, averaging 14.2 points per game, while shooting 47% from the field and starting 139 games under head coach Kim Mulkey.

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A rare four-year loyalist in the transfer portal era, she crossed the 2,000-career-point milestone at LSU while putting up 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. She earned her second All-SEC First Team in 2026 as well as a Third-Team All-American selection, steering LSU to another Sweet 16 berth before graduating in May 2026. This marked her fourth time reaching the Sweet 16 during her time at LSU.

Johnson entered the 2026 WNBA Draft as one of the most highly anticipated prospects in the country. She was initially selected 8th overall by the Golden State Valkyries, but in a draft-night deal, she was immediately traded to the Seattle Storm in exchange for Marta Suárez and a 2028 second-round pick.

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Johnson has become a foundational pillar for the Storm. She has started all 38 games for the Storm this season, averaging 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. But before her time in the W, LSU College GameDay was an essential part of Flau’jae Johnson’s time in Louisiana.

Over the years, College GameDay has evolved into an essential Saturday morning institution, giving visiting athletes and celebrities a high-energy stage to rep their alma maters, and Flau’jae Johnson is no exception. Clearly, the energy she brought had a positive impact on the LSU Tigers football team, who beat the Clemson Tigers 51-10 in a comprehensive win.

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The fans were hyped as Johnson took the stage during the game day presentation by ESPN.

The Fans Enjoyed Flau’jae Johnson’s Presence In Baton Rouge

The fans were clearly elated as Johnson took the stage while chanting “LSU.”

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“Who doubted she would be there? Big4 Forever LSU,” one fan said, indicating that Johnson, even after graduating, remains a fan favorite in Louisiana.

“real one for that,” one fan said, giving Johnson her flowers for returning to her alma mater after making it big in the WNBA

Her time at LSU gave the team a real shot at the championship, and the fans have clearly not forgotten that. Johnson made an immediate impact as a freshman, starting every game and averaging 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. She was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and played a pivotal role alongside Angel Reese in guiding LSU to its first-ever National Championship, defeating Iowa in the title game.

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Then, in her sophomore year, stepping into a heavier role, she averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and earned Second-Team All-SEC honors. She anchored LSU’s offense during the NCAA Tournament, leading the team with 20 points per game through the bracket before a loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight.

Johnson’s junior year was her most prolific scoring season, averaging a team-high 18.6 points per game. She crossed her 1,000-career-point milestone, while her senior season saw her earn First-Team All-SEC and Third-Team All-American honors.

“Big 4 Flau’jae Johnson @Flaujae still getting love at #LSU the Tigers fans go crazy when they see her.,” another fan said, noting how the crowd reacted to Johnson’s presence.

“Flau’s jeans are 🔥,” remarked another fan, who took notice of Johnson’s chic attire.

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“@Flaujae hyping the crowd before @LSUfootball kickoff #LSU,” another fan said, noting that Johnson began and continued the chants in LSU’s favor.

While Johnson’s presence might have given the LSU Tigers the momentum they needed to overcome the Clemson Tigers, fans hope that they can continue their winning ways in their next game against Louisiana Tech on September 12.