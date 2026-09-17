“Harder Than the Olympics”: Caitlin Clark Pours Out Honest Emotions on FIBA World Cup Journey

After years of representing USA Basketball at the junior level, Caitlin Clark finally made her senior national team debut and won the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. Establishing herself as one of the team’s key playmakers, leading the tournament in assists and helping Team USA capture its fifth consecutive World Cup gold medal. For Clark, however, the numbers and the gold medal only tell part of the story.

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“The World Cup is a huge deal, so it meant a lot. Obviously, I played in the World Cup qualifier, but getting to play the World Cup on that stage, there’s really nothing like it. And then obviously, my goal is the Olympics in ’28…”

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“I remember those conversations when I was 15 years old, playing my first time at U16 USA Basketball, and they talked about how maybe only a couple of us will ever get to make our senior national team debut… And now to be one of those, like, it’s kind of a pinch-me moment.”

“…It’s so hard to be able to have this opportunity and then get to represent the people of our country and, uh, uphold the standard of USA Basketball and the legacy that has been built. We won what, five World Cups in a row now or six World Cups in a row now? Like, that’s really difficult to do. It’s one of the hardest competitions. It’s harder than the Olympics.”

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The 24-year-old opened up, reflecting on her World Cup journey in a training-ground interview shared by the Indiana Fever,

As a junior, Clark represented Team USA at the 2017 FIBA U16 Americas Championship, the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, and the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, winning gold medals at each event.

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At the World Cup qualifier, she came away with the tournament MVP award. Following her first World Cup, however, Clark understood just how tough things could get.

Even though she ended the tournament leading all players in assists, averaging 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, there were a couple of games where it seemed like she found things a little more difficult.

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For example, in the Italy game, which was quite a challenging outing for Team USA as a whole, Caitlin Clark could only manage one point, four rebounds, and one assist while making none of her field-goal attempts. She also had quite a difficult time in the semifinal game against Spain, where she ended the game with one point, one assist, and one rebound, while also failing to make any of her shots.

For Clark, the elevated level of competition that the World Cup brings also speaks to how seriously these other countries view the tournament, as reflected in the passion with which they represent their nations. And for her, experiencing that firsthand was a really meaningful part of the tournament.

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“I think another really cool part of the World Cup experience is just getting to see how meaningful it is for not only ourselves to represent the United States, but also Italy and Spain and then obviously the home country, Germany, and France.”

“Like, how much it means to these women to represent their country and to play and the pride that they play with. And I think we feel the same thing on the USA side.”

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It’s a dream come true for Clark, and at the same time, it’s also an experience that certainly adds another significant chapter to her international basketball journey. She’ll certainly be looking forward to experiencing that again in 2028 at the Olympics, even if, by her own assessment, it does not carry quite the same level of difficulty as the World Cup.