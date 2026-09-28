“Have to Be Humbled?” Stephanie White’s Blunt Fever Take Sparks Fierce Backlash From Former College Basketball Player After Game 1 Loss

The Indiana Fever continued their poor run in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Las Vegas Aces. After suffering a 20-point defeat against the Minnesota Lynx in the season-finale game, they faced a disastrous 17-point loss to the Las Vegas Aces. While Indiana still has life left in the series, it was Stephanie White’s comments in the postgame presser that pricked Rachel DeMita.

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“It’s experience. Certainly, there’s no substitute for experience. Some of them got it a year ago. But oftentimes, you have to be humbled first. I mean, that’s life, right? You don’t always learn from the successes. You learn from being humbled,” White told reporters when asked about the lack of urgency from her players in the loss, and DeMita was left baffled by the take.

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“Have to be humbled???? in a 3-game series where your best chance of winning was to steal game 1????? I’m speechless,” the former college basketball guard wrote on X.

In a 3-game series, losing Game 1 can significantly hurt any team, especially against a team like the Aces. While the 1-1-1 format gives the Fever a chance to push for a series-deciding Game 3, there would be enormous pressure on them to win Game 2 for that chance to materialize.

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The Fever coach had previously slammed her team after they scored a season-low 66 points in a humiliating loss to the Lynx in the last game of the regular season. She called out her team for not being “intentional” and failing to respond while the Lynx scored at will.

Indiana’s defense has been their Achilles heel throughout the 2026 season. Their elite offense had carried them through the season, but on Sunday, the Aces’ comfort against Indiana’s defense proved decisive. They shot 59% from the field, including 47% from the 3-point line.

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On the other hand, the Fever shot 45% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc. On a usual night, this shooting would have kept the Fever in the game. But, sadly, it’s too late; they are learning how bad defense can make them heavy underdogs in the postseason.

A’ja Wilson led her team with 38 points, shooting 15-of-19 from the field. She also recorded 16 rebounds, 2 steals, and 4 blocks. The reigning MVP scored without much challenge, and it fell on the Fever’s defense.

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Two of the Fever’s top performers failed to show up against the Aces. Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell combined for 10-of-33 from the field. Raven Johnson (14), Sophie Cunningham (13), and Aliyah Boston (18) scored in double digits, but with their primary offensive stars failing, the Fever had no chance.

“It was so disappointing from the Fever. The Indiana Fever went out there with zero fight. They went out there with zero focus. They went out there, kind of continuing on what they’ve done at the end of this season,” DeMita said when breaking down the performance on her Courtside Club podcast.

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The Minnesota Lynx dismantled the Indiana Fever in the season-finale game. On Sunday, it seemed like the Fever had carried the same energy to Las Vegas.

DeMita also slammed White for her rotations in Game 1. The TV host claimed that White used lineups during the playoff game that she had never used during the regular season. DeMita was surprised by White’s decision when Mercedes Russell was the first player to come off the bench.

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WNBA broadcaster Robin Lundberg shared that sentiment as he also questioned White’s rotations and overall decision-making as the Fever struggled defensively.

It’s a win-or-go-home game for Indiana on Tuesday. The pressure will be on White to lead her team in front of the home crowd. If the Fever crash out of the first round, there will be a lot of questions about White’s job and the Fever’s overall roster.