“Have You Seen the Physicality?” – Valkyries HC Wants Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch to Impart Football Toughness to Her Team

Marshawn Lynch’s laughter echoed across the Valkyries’ practice floor before most players even realized he had walked into the gym. As Golden State wrapped up preparations for its highly anticipated rematch against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, the atmosphere inside “Ballhalla” suddenly shifted Wednesday afternoon. Lynch arrived alongside his documentary crew, wandered between drills, and joked with players as coaches barked instructions across the floor. At one point, he even jumped into a shooting session with Gabby Williams.

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For Natalie Nakase, though, the visit was about far more than celebrity presence. The Valkyries head coach saw something deeper in the former Seattle Seahawks star’s legendary “Beast Mode” mentality, a mindset she believes perfectly mirrors the bruising defensive identity her expansion franchise has rapidly built inside the WNBA.

“You don’t have that every day, man. What a surprise,” Nakase said afterward. “We just like his mentality, his toughness. I want our girls to be up here just to take a little dose of it.”

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Lynch laughed when Nakase compared the Valkyries’ style to football. “He’s like, ‘We play football,’” Nakase recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Have you seen the physicality that we have in a game?’” Inside the Valkyries’ practice facility, Nakase clearly did not see much difference between football toughness and playoff-caliber WNBA basketball.

Imago Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase yells during the third quarter against the Indiana Fever at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Nakase’s comment was not an exaggeration. The Valkyries have quickly become one of the league’s most disruptive defensive teams, building their identity around relentless full-court pressure, physical perimeter defense, and constant ball pressure designed to wear opponents down over 40 minutes.

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The timing of Lynch’s appearance also comes as the WNBA continues navigating a league-wide battle over physicality and officiating. Following multiple controversies surrounding excessive contact last season, the league introduced stricter “freedom of movement” officiating guidelines entering 2026 a shift that has dramatically increased foul calls across the league.

Monty McCutchen, the WNBA’s head of officiating, acknowledged the adjustment period while speaking with The Associated Press earlier this season. “Fouls are up,” McCutchen said. “I don’t think if we are going to get rid of rough play that we saw in previous seasons there is any other outcome other than at the beginning fouls will be up.”

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Player frustration over the league’s officiating adjustments has already become increasingly public. After a loss to Golden State last season, Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum openly vented about the level of contact defenders were still getting away with despite the league’s renewed crackdown.

“I got scratches on my face, I got scratches on my body, and these guards on the other team get these ticky-tack fouls, and I’m sick of it,” Plum said. “I get fouled like that on every possession.”

Lynch built his NFL reputation on overwhelming defenders with relentless contact, a mentality that eventually earned him the iconic “Beast Mode” nickname. His legendary 67-yard “Beast Quake” touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints during the 2011 playoffs, where he bulldozed through nine tackles, remains one of the most physically dominant plays in NFL history.

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The visit carried additional meaning for the Bay Area expansion franchise because Lynch was not treated like a ceremonial guest. Throughout practice, his booming voice and constant sideline commentary blended naturally into the Valkyries’ high-energy environment, almost as if “Beast Mode” had temporarily become part of Nakase’s coaching staff.

“You don’t have that every day, man. What a surprise,” Nakase said. “Just really grateful. He’s from the Bay. He claims the Bay. So I’m just excited. Huge fan, obviously.”

“The girls, obviously, are huge fans,” she added.

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Natalie Nakase Wants Valkyries To Stay Aggressive Without Crossing The Line Against Caitlin Clark

That balancing act becomes especially important against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

The Valkyries’ previous matchup against Indiana turned into one of the most physical games of Golden State’s season, featuring constant full-court pressure, multiple heated exchanges, and 50 combined personal fouls. At one point, Clark and Tiffany Hayes exchanged trash talk after a deep third-quarter three-pointer, further fueling the increasingly heated rivalry between the two teams.

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Going into Thursday’s rematch, Nakase said the focus is maintaining defensive intensity without constantly putting Indiana at the free-throw line.

Imago May 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball while Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun (13) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

“So tomorrow we’re just going to be really smart,” Nakase said. “We’re going to be really disciplined.” Nakase even joked that she has instructed players to “go to sleep” with their hands raised in the air to reinforce defensive muscle memory and avoid unnecessary reach-in fouls.

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For Nakase, the challenge now is finding the balance between maintaining the relentless identity that brought “Beast Mode” into the gym while surviving the WNBA’s evolving whistle. And if Nakase is right, that balancing act may ultimately determine how far the Valkyries’ bruising defensive identity can carry them this season.