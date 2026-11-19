Cathy Engelbert’s reign as WNBA Commissioner will soon officially be over. But with just over a month remaining in her tenure, she is bent on undoing one of her decisions that was once hailed as a savvy business move. Engelbert wants to give the WNBA back control of the 16% stake she sold nearly five years ago, a decision that former college player Rachel DeMita wasn’t sure was coming from Engelbert in good faith.

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“I also wonder, ‘Is Cathy doing this just to kind of make herself look a little bit better before she exits the WNBA? Is this something that’s like truly in good faith? Is she really trying to help the league? I’m just not so sure. I’m truly just not so sure,’” DeMita said on her YouTube Courtside Club podcast.

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On Monday, Engelbert held the meeting of the board of governors for the final time before her exit. One of the points discussed was the league’s capital structure. In 2022, Engelbert raised $75 million by selling a 16% stake in the WNBA to a group of investors, including former NBA players, sneaker giant Nike and other names from NBA/WNBA ownership.

Engelbert sold that stake when the league was suffering financial setbacks. Two years later, stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and others arrived in the league, marking the biggest financial boom the WNBA ever experienced. Since 2024, Engelbert’s move has not been seen in the best light; it is understandable why DeMita thinks that Engelbert might want to reverse that decision.

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However, despite Engelbert’s wish to reverse the sale, there is little chance that it would be easy.

“Honestly, it feels like if they were to buy that stake back now, it would be so expensive. This feels like something I’m not sure that they can get back. I go back and forth with it,” DeMita added.

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The WNBA’s equity is shared among three separate bodies. NBA team owners and WNBA team owners each control 42% of the stake. The remaining 16% is shared among the outside entities under the 2022 move from Engelbert. Had Engelbert seen this financial boom coming within her tenure, she wouldn’t have sold 16% of the equity, at least not for $75 million.

“A part of me is like, I get it. We didn’t know that the WNBA was going to have this boom like this. Maybe they really did need to sell that percentage to keep the league afloat and be able to do the things that they were doing to get ready for this moment. But now obviously they’re in such a bind,” DeMita added.

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Nearly five years after Engelbert made the move, it has not only made the ownership structure complex but also undervalued the league. Now that she wants to undo it, the complexity is one of the reasons that, despite prolonged discussions about the league’s capital structure, it couldn’t be brought to a vote.

“The issue went more to the way that the percentage is structured,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, per The Athletic. “There’s a preference based on the way the financial instrument was created. That creates some misalignment of incentives right now in the league. Most of the conversation wasn’t around the ownership of that percent, but aligning incentives for all the stakeholders and the league.”

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Given the growth map that the league is on, taking control of that 16% is important for the league, while also simplifying the ownership structure. But Engelbert has very little time left on the clock to get it done, since she will retire at the end of this year while the league searches for her replacement.