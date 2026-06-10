“Just Another Basketball Game”: Angel Reese Speaks Candidly After Outdoing 2 NBA Legends in Historic 40-Year Feat

Facing the ghosts from your past can often be emotional. But if Angel Reese felt any of that when the Atlanta Dream locked horns with the Chicago Sky, she certainly wasn’t showing it. Because after leading the Dream to an 82-75 Commissioner’s Cup victory, Reese made it clear that she viewed the matchup very differently than many fans did.

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“It’s just another basketball game,” she said after recording 17 points and 17 rebounds against her former team. “I have a lot of love for Chicago because I did have a great time here. The fans have still embraced me, and so many people still have Chicago jerseys of mine, and they show a lot of support.

“So, I do appreciate the city, too. And I had two great years here. I did a lot of great things here, and I’m still appreciative of it.”

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Now, her response surprised many fans, given everything that happened during the offseason. In one of the most shocking moves of the year, the Sky traded their franchise star to Atlanta after Reese publicly voiced her frustration with the team’s roster construction and called for more help around her as Chicago struggled to establish itself as a contender.

However, every cloud has a silver lining. The trade ended up leading the 24-year-old to join Atlanta, which turned out to be exactly what both sides needed.

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“Angel is a dynamic talent and a perfect fit for what we are building in Atlanta,” Dream general manager Dan Padover said back in April. “She has already proven herself as one of the most impactful players in the league, and her competitiveness, production, and drive to win align seamlessly with our vision.”

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And so far, Angel Reese has done everything possible to justify this belief Padover had in her.

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With her on their roster, Atlanta is off to an 8-3 start, as the former LSU star leads them with 13.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. But what’s even more impressive is the fact that she has now recorded a double-double in eight of the Dream’s first 11 games of the 2026 WNBA season. And as those double-doubles continue to pile up, she is no longer just helping Atlanta win games; she is also beginning to carve out a place in the record books.

By posting 17-17 against the Sky, Angel Reese recorded the 57th double-double of her career. That total is now the most double-doubles ever recorded by a WNBA player through their first 75 career games. But that’s not it.

It also ties her with NBA superstar Blake Griffin for the second-most double-doubles through 75 games across both the WNBA and NBA over the last 40 years, as per ESPN.

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But what’s worth noting is that with 57 in her bag, Reese moved past legends Tim Duncan and David Robinson, who each recorded 53 through their first 75. According to ESPN, only fellow LSU alum Shaquille O’Neal stands in front of her with 63.

Yet despite adding another historic accomplishment to her growing list of achievements, Angel Reese believes “it doesn’t matter.”

“I mean, it doesn’t matter unless I get a win,” she said about her achievement. “I could get a lot of double-doubles my first two years, but it feels good when you get a win. So I’m really happy to be with the Dream. I’m really excited, and we continue to march on for this Commissioner’s Cup.”

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So, while Angel Reese may have added another historic accomplishment to her resume, she made it clear that helping Atlanta win is what matters the most.