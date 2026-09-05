“Lot of Work That She Needs To Do”: Ex-College Basketball Player Offers Blunt Assessment on 7′3″ Chinese Star After Angel Reese’s Viral Moment at FIBA World Cup

In their first match of the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, the Americans secured a 94-61 win against China. But if there was one thing that caught everyone’s attention from the game, it was the 7-foot-3 Chinese center Zhang Ziyu, who made life difficult for almost every player on the USA roster. So, even though she couldn’t lead her team to a win, fans were already wondering whether Zhang could become the next big thing in the WNBA after her battle with Angel Reese went viral. However, former college basketball player Rachel DeMita believes the 19-year-old still has plenty of work to do before she is ready for the league.



“7’3, she’s a 19-year-old. This is my first time watching her play. I’ve seen a ton of clips on social media. Everyone’s like, ‘she’s going to be the next prodigy in the WNBA.’ From this game, from what I’ve seen, this is a lot of work. She has a lot of work that she needs to do,” DeMita said, per an Instagram post on a clip from her show, Courtside Club. “Doesn’t move very well. Doesn’t jump ever, which is crazy to me. Maybe she’s dealing with some injuries. I saw the double kind of leg sleeves on both legs. So maybe there’s something going on with her knees.”

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“But there’s so much raw talent and ability there that I really hope that some coach is able to tap into, or she’s able to maybe get in the weight room, maybe work with somebody who can work her jump training. But at seven foot three, she is so close to the rim, and Stewie and Phee and even, like, Rhyne Howard at times were down there battling with her and were able to challenge her. So there are so many people saying like, ‘she’s the next WNBA prodigy.’ She’s not ready for the W yet. But that’s not saying she can’t get there. Again, she’s young. There’s so much time. And I’m hoping that she just gets with the right coach to get her to that, because at seven foot three, she should be dunking on everyone,” she further added.

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Zhang became a global sensation at the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup. Her size has been a major reason behind the hype, but she gave fans another reason to talk about her during her World Cup debut against Team USA.

The 19-year-old found herself matched up against Angel Reese in the paint, and a video of the two battling for position quickly went viral. The size difference was hard to miss, with the 6-foot-3 Reese giving up a full foot to the Chinese center. Yet the Atlanta Dream star refused to simply let Zhang establish position inside.

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Angel Reese used her strength and physicality to keep Zhang away from the paint and made the Chinese star work for every opportunity near the basket. She was called for multiple fouls while trying to defend the towering center, but the moment also showed the kind of physical challenge Zhang can create even against one of the WNBA’s strongest rebounders.

That viral battle gave fans a glimpse of what makes Zhang such a fascinating prospect. Her 7-foot-3 frame naturally creates problems, but the Team USA game also showed that she is still learning how to use that advantage at the highest level.

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Zhang finished the game with 13 points, six rebounds, and two blocks in 18 minutes against the Americans, where nine of her points came from the free-throw line.

After the game, even Caitlin Clark had to admit that playing against Zhang was unlike anything she had experienced.

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“This was a different type of basketball game that I probably ever played in my entire life. I’ve never played against a woman of that size,” Clark said after the game. “She obviously presented some challenges for us, but you gotta give our post players a lot of credit. They really battled.”

Zhang’s potential is obvious, but the teenager still has plenty of work to do before she is ready for the WNBA. And against Angel Reese and Team USA, she got a glimpse of exactly what that next level will demand. Victor Wembanyama arrived in the NBA with similar hype around his rare physical tools, but his success has come from developing the skills to match them. Zhang may have a different path ahead of her, but the next step is similar – turning her extraordinary size into a complete game.