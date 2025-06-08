NBA Legend’s Angel Reese Endorsement Falls Flat, As Latest Stat Further Proves Caitlin Clark’s Dominance

The Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark rivalry has become the talk of the town again as the Indiana Fever crushed the Chicago Sky in a statement win. The matchup continues to build intrigue, especially after last year when Clark topped the assists charts and Reese broke the all-time record for consecutive double-doubles this season with 15 straight, while averaging 13.6 points and posting multiple 20-point performances.

Clark won the rookie of the year ahead of Reese while also getting involved in some heated clashes with each other. That rivalry carried on to 2025, with the Clark foul in the first game reigniting the sparks between them. The comparisons continue and Reese received a huge gesture of support from an NBA legend, Allen Iverson, prior to their game against the Indiana Fever.

“I love everything about her,” Iverson said in a recent interview with People Magazine. “I love what she stands for. She reminds me of my little sister. She’s dope to me. She reminds me of myself hoop-wise and on a personal level too.”

Iverson’s praise carries weight because of his own legacy as a fearless, undersized competitor who thrived on grit, qualities he sees in Reese. But her performance against the Fever didn’t live up to that hype, highlighting the pressure she faces to match her intangibles with consistent results, especially when compared to Clark’s standout play.

Reese failed to justify this endorsement as she dropped arguably her worst performance of this season so far. She managed just 4 points, alongside 12 rebounds and 2 assists, while committing 3 turnovers. Despite being a central figure for the Sky, Reese has struggled to make a significant impact, averaging only 9.1 points and 2.6 assists per game. According to Basketball Reference, she’s shooting an abysmal 28.9% on shots from zero to three feet. Her rebounding remains the lone bright spot, but a one-dimensional approach won’t cut it if she hopes to thrive in the WNBA.

To make matters worse, nearly every Chicago Sky game this season has featured at least one viral clip of Reese missing a routine layup. This repeated lack of execution on fundamental plays is becoming a growing concern for fans. With no outside shooting threat and a field goal percentage stuck at 30.9%, Reese risks falling further behind her peers, especially Caitlin Clark.

Clark has carried over her stellar form from last season, averaging 19 points and 9.3 assists per game before being sidelined by injury. Meanwhile, Angel Reese’s stock has taken a hit, and a newly surfaced stat comparison between the two only widens the gap. Among the highly anticipated 2024 draft class, Caitlin Clark leads all scorers with a staggering 845 points. Reese, in contrast, sits at 526, with Rickea Jackson in second place at 566.

The numbers speak volumes about the gulf in offensive output. While Reese holds a clear edge on the boards, grabbing 532 total rebounds to Clark’s 252, that is the only category where she leads. In head-to-head matchups, Clark is up 4 to 1. Assists? Clark dominates with 8.5 per game as opposed to Reese’s 2 . Three-point shooting? Again, it is all Clark.

This growing disparity has become even more glaring in the wake of Allen Iverson’s high-profile endorsement of Reese. While Iverson praised her grit and hustle, the numbers paint a different picture, one that puts Clark far ahead in terms of all-around impact. Reese may bring toughness and rebounding, but if she wants to live up to Iverson’s backing and be in the same conversation as Clark, she has a lot of ground to cover, especially in terms of scoring, efficiency, and versatility.

WNBA legend Candace Parker dismisses Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark comparisons

As the two standout players from the 2024 draft class, and with their rivalry dating back to college, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark were always bound to dominate the conversation. However, two-time MVP Candace Parker has dismissed the merit of any direct comparisons between the two, emphasizing that their games, roles, and trajectories are entirely different.

“I just think that it’s like comparing apples and oranges, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. It’s like, what are we doing?” Parker said on the “Spolitics with Jemele Hill” podcast.

She further focused on the fact that the two don’t play the same position, saying, “They like doing the Magic [Johnson] and the Larry [Bird] comparison. Well, they played similar positions, like Bird wasn’t a point guard, but he played the guard position, like they at least kind of match up. Like, what are we doing? So, I’m not falling into that. I’m not into the comparison.”

There is certainly no merit in a direct comparison between the two. Caitlin Clark is a floor-general point guard who controls the tempo of the game with her vision and shooting, while Angel Reese thrives in the paint, using her physicality and size to dominate the boards. Their skill sets, roles, and impact areas are fundamentally different. The comparisons took off after Reese’s infamous “You can’t see me” gesture during the 2023 NCAA finals, where she led LSU to a victory over Clark’s Iowa. That moment ignited the rivalry but it was rooted more in narrative than in basketball similarities.

Reese herself leaned into the rivalry, which has since evolved into a fan-driven clash, with supporters of both players exchanging constant jabs. This is less about on-court competition and more about personal rivalry, fueled by social media and storyline drama, rather than a genuine basketball comparison. Both players are unique in themselves but unless they resolve this personal enmity, the comparisons will continue.