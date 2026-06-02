Olivia Miles Joins Two WNBA Legends With Historic Milestone in Dominant Win vs Phoenix Mercury

On paper, this was supposed to be a transition year for Minnesota. Bridget Carleton, Jessica Shepard, Natasha Hiedeman, and Alanna Smith were all gone. Napheesa Collier, the face of the franchise, is still working her way back. Yet somehow, none of that has stopped Cheryl Reeve’s team from getting off to a 7-2 start. The biggest reason? The record-breaking rookie Olivia Miles.

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Against the Phoenix Mercury, the Miles scored 19 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to nine games and joining Minnesota legends Seimone Augustus and Tonya Edwards for the longest streak of double-digit scoring performances by a rookie in franchise history.

Augustus achieved this feat in 2006, after Minnesota selected her as the No. 1 pick in that WNBA draft. In fact, Augustus averaged over 21+ points that season for the Lynx. Meanwhile, Edwards did it back in 1999 after being picked No. 7 in the draft by the Lynx.

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Now, Miles has a golden opportunity to extend the streak in the next game and rewrite a little more of Minnesota’s history. And if she manages to do that, it will be just another record added to a rookie season that has already been full of them.

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The former Notre Dame and TCU guard had 13 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting in the first half and finished the game with 19 points, nine assists, four rebounds, and three steals on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. The stat line made her the first rookie in WNBA history to reach those numbers on at least 75% shooting. That’s not all!

Miles also joined Caitlin Clark as the only rookies in WNBA history to record at least 19 points, nine assists, and three steals in a game, while also becoming the third-fastest player in league history to reach 100 points and 50 assists. And if that wasn’t enough, Miles scored or assisted on 39 of Minnesota’s points against the Mercury, the highest mark of her career so far.

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You could very well say the Lynx lucked out when they got the opportunity to draft Miles with the second overall pick because the rookie made an immediate impact. She registered 21 points and eight assists in Minnesota’s season opener against the Atlanta Dream, becoming just the fifth player in WNBA history to record at least 20 points and five assists in a debut, joining Candace Parker, Cynthia Cooper, Tonya Edwards, and Dawn Staley.

Yes, we talk a lot about her offense, and rightly so. Miles has fully embraced the role of Minnesota’s floor general. She is averaging over 15 points per game this season, ranks third on the team in scoring, and leads the Lynx with 6.2 assists per game. “Some of the things she sees, man, we don’t even see,” Courtney Williams said in the post-game presser. “The way she sees the game is, again, I say it all the time, it’s just something you really can’t teach. And she just makes everybody’s life easier, especially mine.”

But when Miles was drafted, coach Cheryl Reeve had one clear message for her rookie.

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“Bring your defense,” Reeve told her on draft night. Miles simply smiled and replied, “I’ll pack it in my bag.” Since then, she has backed up those words every step of the way.

Imago May 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) looks on during the second half against the Atlanta Dream at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

With last season’s Defensive Player of the Year, Alanna Smith, gone and Napheesa Collier still working her way back from ankle surgery, Miles has played a key role in helping Minnesota maintain its defensive identity. As per The Athletic, the Lynx boast the best defense in the league, allowing just 96.8 points per 100 possessions.

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What’s even more impressive about Minnesota’s defense is that it isn’t fueled by forcing turnovers or keeping opponents off the free-throw line; the Lynx simply make life difficult for opposing offenses. Teams are shooting just 38.4% from the field and 27% from three against them.

The Lynx already look like legitimate title contenders, and a big reason for that has been the arrival of Olivia Miles. What’s even more exciting for Minnesota is that Napheesa Collier is expected to begin her return-to-play progression soon. Once the franchise star is back and fully healthy, the Lynx could reach another level altogether.

So far, the pick-and-roll partnership between Miles and Natasha Howard has been one of the biggest bright spots of the season. But when Phee returns, Minnesota may unlock an even more dangerous version of their rookie sensation.

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Cheryl Reeve Dissects Olivia Miles’ Aspect That Makes Her Special

Transitioning from the college circuit to the pro circuit has its challenges. At the forefront, it demands patience, skill set, and adaptability. Dealing with the physicality and pace while understanding the dynamics of every play makes this transition far from easy for any rookie.

For instance, even the No. 1 draftee this season, Azzi Fudd, had to stride through the first few games before dropping 20+ points. But in Olivia Miles’ case, that scoring slump just didn’t come. She has blended with the league as seamlessly as it gets, and that’s what makes Miles special, according to Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve.

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“I mean, I don’t think it’s what you expect,” Reeve said. “I think you get into training camp and preseason games, they are very different than when you get into the regular season. But what we’ve learned now is just how mature a player she is at a young age. And even though it’s her first season, I guess whether it’s in high school, college, or pro, pick-and-roll is pick-and-roll. And that’s what she does.”

With Olivia Miles firing on all cylinders, the Minnesota Lynx have positioned themselves in a comfortable spot. They are currently 7-2 after their latest win over Phoenix in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. It’s worth remembering that the team is still without its franchise player, Napheesa Collier.

After her inclusion in the rotation, Minnesota will feel complete and even more daunting. For now, they look to ride on Miles, Courtney Williams, and Natasha Howard’s shoulders. Their next game is against the Golden State Valkyries at the Target Center on June 4.