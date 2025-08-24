Paige Bueckers Draws Major Cooper Flagg Connection in NBA Legend’s Clear Expectations

As the Dallas Wings welcomed the Golden State Valkyries to the College Park Center today, the attendance included big names from the NBA. While the team progressed today without JJ Quinerly on the floor, there was a sweet surprise waiting for Paige Bueckers.

A recent video surfaced online from the live game, starring Jason Kidd. The Dallas Mavericks HC is present in the game vs the Valkyries and gets candid in sharing his two cents on the WNBA. On being asked by a reporter, “As a point guard legend to other point guard, what advice will you give Paige not on the court but off the court as well?”

“Well, always keep learning. I’m here watching them learning. I think we can always learn from each other,” Kidd said. “She’s one of the best in the world. She’s a rookie. She has shown that she can play on a higher level. And here at Dallas, we’re about championships.”

Being asked about getting two no.1 draft picks in Dallas, in Paige Bueckers and now Cooper Flagg, a proud Kidd said, “The basketball Gods were great to us. So, when talking about two No.1’s, Paige and Cooper, there’s this understanding that we have that the future’s bright, of Basketball here in Dallas, and we’re so excited to have two Cooper and Paige in Dallas.”

(This is a developing story…)