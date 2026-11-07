Paige Bueckers, Lexie Hull & More React As NCAA Player Beats Cancer To Make College Basketball Comeback

A comeback can mean different things to different players. Some return after months of rehabilitation, while others fight their way back from setbacks that extend far beyond the court. For Paige Bueckers, who has experienced the demands of the college game before making her mark in the WNBA, one recent moment in women’s basketball carried a particularly powerful meaning. It was a reminder of just how much can happen away from the spotlight.

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Bueckers was among the prominent basketball names who acknowledged an emotional milestone for Davidson Wildcats guard Sylvie Jackson. B/R W Sports shared an Instagram post celebrating Jackson’s return to the court after beating cancer, and the post caught the attention of several WNBA players. Along with Bueckers, Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull and Toronto Tempo rookie Charlise Dunn also liked the post. Dunn’s reaction carried an added connection, having previously played for Davidson during her college career.

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Jackson returned against Virginia on November 5, making her first appearance after missing most of the 2025-26 season. Davidson lost 72-57, but Jackson’s presence on the court marked a significant step after a year in which her basketball career was interrupted by a cancer diagnosis. She played for four minutes, during which she attempted one shot, secured two rebounds, and made an assist.

On December 29, 2025, Davidson announced that Jackson, a junior guard at that time, had been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and would miss the rest of the season to undergo treatment. The news came after she had already endured an extended absence because of an injury sustained during her freshman year.

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The Zion Crossroads, Virginia native had appeared in just six games during the 2025-26 campaign after working her way back from that earlier setback. She averaged 1.5 points, 0.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 4.2 minutes per game. But her return to the rotation was short-lived as the diagnosis brought another interruption to her career.

In the statement released by Davidson, head coach Gayle Fulks praised Jackson’s strength and resilience, while making clear that the program would support her throughout treatment. Jackson also spoke about the importance of the people who stood by her during that period, crediting their support with helping her navigate the experience.

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Jackson also chose to use her experience to support other families facing cancer. She joined the Unite to Fight campaign, which brings together athletes who have survived cancer to share their stories and raise awareness and funds for the HEADstrong Foundation. The organization provides residential, financial, and emotional resources to families affected by cancer.

Explaining her decision to take part, Jackson highlighted how the support she received during treatment inspired her to help others.

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“Throughout my battle with cancer, the unwavering support I’ve received has been the number one thing that has gotten me through these past six months,” she said. “So, in honor of National Cancer Survivors Month, I’m hoping to be that support for other families who are also battling cancer.”

“I am uniting with a group of athletes and cancer survivors as we share our stories to raise awareness and funds for the HEADstrong Foundation. We’ve come together through this Unite to Fight campaign to talk about our own unique journeys with cancer. Funds and awareness raised through this initiative will provide residential, financial, and emotional resources to families affected by cancer.”

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Her work with the campaign gave Jackson an opportunity to turn the support she received into something tangible for families going through similar circumstances.

After missing time because of an injury and then stepping away for cancer treatment, Sylvie Jackson is back playing basketball. Her appearance against Virginia marked the first game of that next chapter, while the reactions from Paige Bueckers, Hull, and Dunn brought recognition from across the women’s game.