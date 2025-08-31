Paige Bueckers’ 28-Year Milestone Traced in WNBA Legends’ Unfiltered Disclosure

The WNBA is enjoying unprecedented attention, and the players aren’t just letting it pass by. A’ja Wilson is attempting a record 4th MVP campaign, while Napheesa Collier is leading her team to a historic season. Alyssa Thomas has already recorded 6 triple-doubles, and Paige Bueckers? She is delivering right on those expectations. In finding company among the elites, the rookie is rewriting record books, one including a 28-year-old moment. So when a WNBA legend was asked to recount the best parts of the league in this exciting stretch, you know who came out on top.

Joining the panel on We Need to Talk podcast, Cynthia Cooper was asked what she was loving the most about the league right now. While Wilson impressed the Houston Comets legend in taking the Aces on a 12-game win streak, Paige Bueckers’ rookie season stuck with her.

“I love what Paige is doing. Paige Bueckers is just amazing. Yes, she just broke my record. But I love to see it because I love the energy and the excitement that’s generated around not just women’s basketball, but around her specifically,” the 4x finals MVP revealed.

After becoming the fastest player to record 500 points and 100 assists, Paige Bueckers cemented her ROTY case in the game against the LA Sparks. It even had Rebecca Lobo saying, “Paige just put an exclamation mark.” The UConn alumna dropped 44 points on August 20, which wasn’t only the highest scoring performance of the season, but by a rookie in league history. The only other person to have had a 40-point game in their first season was Cynthia Cooper back in 1997.

The Houston Comets legend, then 34 years old during the league’s debut year, had gone 14 of 21 from the floor. However, with her 17-of-21 performance, Paige Bueckers became the first player ever to record 40+ points on 80% efficiency. It immediately set the rookie apart. But Bueckers had built up her case one game after another, leading up to the moment.

Despite the Dallas Wings’ underwhelming season, the guard showed up every night for a 30-game streak of double-digit performances until late August. She contributed on both ends of the floor, made it in the top 10 in points, assists, and steals, and in the process, became the fastest player to reach 200 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists. But more importantly, Bueckers also remained instrumental in the “locker room in keeping this group together and establishing a strong culture.”

Cynthia Cooper is all in for that kind of representation by a rookie.

“It’s always nice to see young talent come in and show out. Right from the beginning, you have the pressure to show what you can do on the next level, and then, you make your adjustments and then you do it. You bring your A-game every single night. So that’s always great to see,” the legend added on the podcast.

Although Bueckers did not have the desired debut (10 points on 3-10 from the floor), she made her adjustments from the very next game. Constantly being double or even tripled-teamed, Paige is not just scoring efficiently, but does so while involving her teammates. As of now, she is averaging 5.4 assists per game.

Her passing ability was evident in their last game against the Atlanta Dream, as she recorded a 16-point, 10-assist double-double, albeit in a losing effort.

Paige Bueckers’ Double-Double Goes In Vain as Dallas Wings Approach Unwanted Record

Last night’s Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings was full of thrills until the fourth quarter began. From a potential forfeit to even nearing a lead against one of the league’s best teams, the Wings’ fans experienced it all.

While was able to rescue them from forfeiting the game — thanks to 7 active players prior to the tip off— she wasn’t able to avoid a blowout 22-point loss. It wasn’t like the Dallas Wings didn’t put up a fight. They managed to stay close until the third quarter ended. However, starting the fourth quarter down just four, the Wings only managed to score 11 points in the entire quarter.

After their recent loss, the Dallas Wings’ record now stands at 9-31. If that wasn’t bad enough, they are not very close to the reality of becoming the team with the most losses in a WNBA season. With four games remaining in their schedule, they need to win at least three of them to avoid entering the history books for the wrong reason.

While Paige Bueckers surely will try her best to lead the team through this, it is no easy task. Their next two games, in a bid to avoid this record, are against the Minnesota Lynx and the Golden State Valkyries. While the Lynx are almost a lock to be the top seed this year, the Valkyries are also likely to make the playoffs.

The task ahead is surely a tough one. But whether they will pull it off? We’ll have the answer in a few days.