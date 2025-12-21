Sophie Cunningham Breaks Silence on WWE Star’s Challenge to Her Move Away From WNBA

“It’s never too late to start something,” CM Punk once said while crossing over from wrestling to MMA. Now, WNBA star Sophie Cunningham may be flirting with a similar leap. Earlier this month, the Indiana Fever guard fueled wrestling buzz, and on Friday, she added to it when asked directly about WWE. Her response has only intensified on what comes next.

“I haven’t watched it in so long. I don’t even know what my name would be. I know it would be something spicy and feisty. Something has to be,” Sophie Cunningham said.

From there, Sophie revealed her interest in working with the Bella Twins. As expected, her comments quickly went viral on social media and caught the attention of one half of the legendary duo. Nikki Bella welcomed the Indiana Fever star and issued a challenge.

“I will take her on one-on-one,” Bella commented, a line that quickly set the wheels in motion. She later amplified the moment by sharing the exchange on her Instagram story with a bold “Bring it on.” Cunningham wasted little time responding, firing back directly at the WWE Hall of Famer and embracing the challenge with a confident, “HAHAHAH oh hell yea.”

Fans still don’t know when they will see Sophie Cunningham face Nikki Bella, but one thing is certain that they will have to wait. Not only has WWE kept an eye on Cunningham, but WOW co-owners have also already opened their doors to the WNBA star back in the summer.

At the moment, the Indiana Fever star is recovering from an MCL injury she suffered in August. Since then, she has undergone surgery and focused on rehab to prepare for the 2026 season. Cunningham even postponed her holiday plans so she could dedicate herself fully to recovery.

Cunningham shares her roadmap for the next year

The year 2025 did not go as Sophie Cunningham had hoped. She averaged 8.6 points and played only 30 games for the Indiana Fever, as a knee injury in August sidelined her for the rest of the season. Last month, however, the guard gave fans renewed hope by posting on Instagram, showing herself running on a treadmill and making progress in her recovery.

Because of the injury, she also had to put her plans to participate in Hawaii’s marathon on hold. Speaking on her podcast, Show Me Something, Cunningham explained that she had planned to visit a friend in Honolulu, but unfortunately, the setback changed her plans.

“There’s like a Honolulu marathon every year around December, and Hawaii is my happy place, so I was like, ‘Heck yeah,'” Cunningham said about the marathon. “But my leg is not ready for it this year. So, I’m actually doing a full marathon next year, and I’m trying to get Lindsey, my sister, to do it, too.”

For now, Sophie Cunningham needs to focus on rest and recovery. The 29-year-old WNBA star carries high expectations from her team, but it will be exciting to see how the 6’1″ athlete competes in WWE alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. Stay tuned for more updates.