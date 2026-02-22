Sophie Cunningham Makes Offseason Move Away From WNBA to Support Rising NASCAR Sensation

With or without basketball, Sophie Cunningham just can’t stay out of the headlines.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Indiana Fever star recently shifted the attention toward her as she moved from her routine court to the Motor Speedway in Atlanta for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. She attended the event at the invitation of restaurant chain Arby’s, a brand she has partnered with as an ambassador since 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaning into the collaboration, she also sported an Arby’s-themed jacket during her time in Atlanta while cheering on fellow Arby’s athlete Carson Kvapil, who was behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet. “Honestly, Arby’s, I am here supporting Carson; it’s his first race here as a sponsor with Arby’s,” Cunningham said during an interview.

She shared that it was her first time meeting Carson, describing him as a “sweet, sweet kid,” and added how special it felt to finally connect with her Arby’s family in person.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NASCAR events aren’t something new for Cunningham, though. The 29-year-old also attended the Phoenix Raceway in Arizona last November. She served as the Honorary Pace Car Driver at the event, fulfilling one of her dreams, and also made headlines for her association with actress Sydney Sweeney.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“This is my third NASCAR event. I feel like these are my people, this is where I belong,” the WNBA star said of the thrill of attending these fast-paced events. “So they asked if we wanted to come out to Atlanta, Georgia, and I was like, ‘Say less, clear my schedule, let’s go watch it and support Carson.”

Sophie Cunningham’s fellow Arbys athlete, Carson Kvapil, didn’t have a weekend to boast of. He concluded the race after crashing out, clinching a 32nd position in the race. Yet despite that, Cunningham’s support for a fellow young athlete is a symbol of cross-sport camaraderie and professional instinct.

ADVERTISEMENT

These occasional appearances also quietly reflect her love for NASCAR races, a love validated during her interview when she stated that she looks up to Hall of Fame driver Carl Edwards. Edwards, like Cunningham, has roots in Missouri and is therefore a local hero to her.

However, as the WNBA star continues to make these glam appearances in the offseason, uncertainties still loom high over her next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest WNBA CBA Update and Its Impact on Sophie Cunningham

With a deadlock in the WNBA’s CBA negotiations, free agents like Sophie Cunningham are in disarray. Being an unrestricted free agent, Cunningham doesn’t have a guarantee of a team for the 2026 WNBA season, which is itself uncertain.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a typical offseason, Cunningham would be engaging in free agency talks and could even be preparing to suit up for a team other than the Indiana Fever. However, with the league moratorium in place, these talks are on hold for now.

According to the latest update, the league has agreed on housing provisions for both developmental players and regular pros. At the same time, the league hasn’t shown any movement on the two elements that the players are reluctant to: revenue sharing and an increase in the salary cap. The players’ union is seeking a share of gross revenue, but the league is reluctant to pay based solely on net revenue.

Imago Jul 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) looks on during the second half of a basketball game against the Chicago Sky at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

And unless a middle ground is found on these two points, the talks will continue to drag on. Several key processes, including free agency, the WNBA Draft, and the integration of the league’s two upcoming expansion teams, will remain on hold until this deadlock is resolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, Cunningham, like the rest of the players, will have to stay patient and wait for a resolution. Only then can the path toward a fully operational 2026 WNBA season truly begin.