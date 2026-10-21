“Weird Hit”: Former College Basketball Player Questions No-Call on Gabby Williams as Valkyries Star Faces Injury Concern

No foul was called when Gabby Williams and Jordin Canada collided in the dying minutes of regulation. That silence is what set off social media. With two of the WNBA’s best defensive teams in the Finals, some physicality was expected to go unchecked. That incident sparked concern around Williams’ availability in Game 2, as she was seen limping while holding her left knee. Thankfully, Williams avoided the injury scare.

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“No, I’m OK. It was a long physical game, but I’m OK.” Williams said after the Valkyries won 68-64 in Game 1.

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However, even though the 30-year-old player participated in Game 2, former college basketball player and WNBA analyst Rachel DeMita found something off about her physical state.

“Gabby Williams, I still feel like there’s something going on with her leg… we did see the play where she was shooting the free throw,” DeMita said on her YouTube channel. “Jordin Canada comes in to box out Gabby, and it was a weird hit. That should have been called a foul. It’s a really weird way to box out. I don’t think Jordin Canada did it on purpose, but that is dangerous. From that moment on, we saw Gabby kind of wincing and rubbing her leg.”

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With 2:15 remaining in the fourth quarter, Williams sank both her shots from the charity stripe to cut the Dream’s lead to just one point. However, the aftermath between Williams and Canada instantly occurred after the second free throw, as the Dream guard bumped into Williams and knocked her down. But that was not all. Canada tripped over Williams while she was still on the ground.

While Williams participated in Game 2, DeMita felt her body language somehow felt different in her second outing of the WNBA Finals.

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“If we saw during this game, it doesn’t seem like she’s 100%,” the analyst added. “We know with the WNBA injury reporting, it is very hard to figure out what is going on a lot of the times. But I do wonder if she’s still not 100%. There were stretches during the game where she was on the bench. I don’t know if Natalie Nakase put her on the bench because she wasn’t performing at the level we’ve seen Gabby Williams perform, or…because she was trying to get her rest.”

DeMita is not wrong to point that out. After all, Williams’ drop in performance also reflected on the stat sheet. In Game 1, the 30-year-old was easily the best player from both teams. In a game where shooting efficiency took a hit, Williams recorded 26 points on 8-of-22 shooting, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out two assists in 33 minutes.

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However, Williams was unable to carry that momentum in Game 2. The French star played six minutes less than in Game 1, as DeMita pointed out she spent the rest of her time on the bench. Moreover, she managed to score only 14 points, while grabbing two rebounds and an assist. And with Williams’ scoring taking a hit, the Dream won Game 2 at Chase Center by 14 points, thanks to Angel Reese’s 30-point, 16-rebound display.

Apart from DeMita, WNBA broadcaster Robin Lundberg was also not a fan of the physicality displayed by the Dream in Game 1.

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“The Dream got away with several borderline dirty plays in this game,” Robin Lundberg said.

Regardless, Gabby Williams is expected to play in the all-important Game 3 of the WNBA Finals as we head to State Farm Arena, a venue the Atlanta Dream are yet to lose in. With the series tied 1-1, it will be interesting to see whether Williams and the Valkyries can win at least one game in the Dream’s fortress and make things even on that front.