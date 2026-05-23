“We’ll Finish It”: WWE Hall of Famer Opts for Non-Wrestling Ally While Addressing Match Against Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark are one of the most celebrated duos in the WNBA. Ever since they became teammates, they have always had each other’s backs. It was well in display last season, when Cunningham repeatedly came to Clark’s defense against harsh fouling. But amid this, the duo has faced a major challenge. Not on the hardwood, but in the wrestling ring.

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During a conversation with Sports Illustrated, WWE superstar Nikki Bella was asked about the non-wrestling athlete she would want to partner with. Bella did make a plausible choice before putting a challenge for the duo of Cunningham and Clark.

“I feel like Alex Morgan, and I would have cool vibes,” Bella said. “I have a soccer background. Soccer players, the way they move, they would catch on to wrestling really quickly, and how their footwork is. I mean, Sophie Cunningham has said she wanted to take me on. So, I’ll leave it at that. I think I’d like to take her and Caitlin Clark on. That would be fun. She started it. We’ll finish it.”

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“Dude, I’ll Rack Attack the s**t out of her,” Bella further added when asked whether she would hit Clark with her finishing move, Rack Attack.

Now, Nikki Bella’s choice of soccer legend Alex Morgan isn’t a surprise. Being a soccer player before her transition to wrestling, Bella knows what it takes to make that transition. But Bella’s gesture of dragging Clark into the tussle does come as a surprise.

Because Clark might have been a jack of all trades, having played a variety of sports like golf and soccer, but wrestling hasn’t ever been one of them. But the root of this incident stems from an incident last year between Clark’s teammate, Sophie Cunningham, and Bella.

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It started with a podcast in which Cunningham discussed her WWE interests. Cunningham mentioned during the conversation that the WWE reached out to her and that she would love to have a fiery ring name. She followed it up by expressing her interest in working with the Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie), a tag team that has redefined the women’s locker room of the WWE for years.

She didn’t just stop there. Cunningham even went so far as to say she could outshine them. “Well, I’m hopefully gonna take away their shine one day,” Cunningham had said. Nikki Bella even reacted to it, stating that she would like to take Cunningham one-on-one.

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Imago Sep 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Sophie Cunningham (8) on the sideline during game two of round one against the Atlanta Dream for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

And a few months later, Bella has reignited the rivalry once again. But this time, she even wants Cunningham to bring her best Indiana Fever mate, Caitlin Clark, with her to the ring. Subsequently, CC is getting dragged without even making a comment in this regard.

All in all, Nikki Bella’s comments and her tussle with Sophie Cunningham were just friendly fire between two strong female athletes who never back down from a fight. And Nikki’s statement regarding Clark also seems to fall into the same bracket. But from a broader perspective, Bella isn’t the only one who has wanted to see Caitlin Clark in a WWE ring.

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Caitlin Clark Has Quite a Substantial Fan Following in WWE

Ever since Caitlin Clark burst onto the WNBA scene a few years back, she has earned admirers across the sports world. Be it from NBA veterans like LeBron James or WNBA legends like Cynthia Cooper, they have been amazed by Clark’s exploits on the court. And in this peaking effect, she hasn’t spared the WWE circuit as well.

For instance, back in 2024, when Clark was just making a name for herself in her first year with the Indiana Fever, WWE superstar Bianca Belair invited the former to attend the 2025 Royal Rumble. This mega event was taking place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

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And subsequently, Belair wanted the event to be a perfect association between women’s wrestling and the WNBA. “I love what’s happening with the WNBA,” she had said. “I love that women are getting more spotlight and more attention.”

“It would be really cool for the two worlds to combine and have an even bigger impact for women. Caitlin Clark, if you’re watching, come on and join. Come in the Royal Rumble. You can be one of the 30 participants,” she added further.

Bianca Belair isn’t the only one to be in awe of Clark. Seth Rollins, WWE superstar from Iowa, had compared Caitlin Clark’s prowess and impact to those of Michael Jordan. “I love Caitlin Clark…It’s Jordanesque. She’s changed the game,” Rollins.

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The former WWE champion’s assessment is backed to the hilt. With Clark’s onset, the WNBA has blossomed like never before. She’s bringing people into the arenas, and with her, the league’s broadcast numbers have skyrocketed in recent years.

As time passes, this impact will grow even further, given the trajectory of her career, and, subsequently, even more personalities from the WWE circuit might be awestruck by the 24-year-old. And maybe one day we can even see Caitlin Clark attending a WWE main event from the sidelines.