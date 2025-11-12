Why is Caitlin Clark Not Wearing Her Nike Golf PEs at the Annika Pro-Am?

Caitlin Clark brought her signature range from the hardwood to the fairway, drawing a lively crowd at The Annika Pro-Am. She paired with 15-time LPGA winner Nelly Korda on the front nine before joining sponsor exemption Lauryn Nguyen for the back. Also, Fever teammates Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull caddied for her, but what caught attention was that even after teasing her new Nike golf PEs, Clark wasn’t wearing them just yet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What are Nike Golf PEs?

Nike has a long history of blending basketball heritage with golf culture, most notably through Michael Jordan. Owing to his lifelong love for golf, several Air Jordan models were reimagined for the course, including the Air Jordan 9 Golf Barons PE and the Air Jordan 1 Low G.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Nike is taking a similar approach with Caitlin Clark. Despite being only two years into her WNBA career and still awaiting her first signature shoe, the brand plans to release exclusive golf PEs in her name. Sign of Clark’s growing crossover appeal and Nike’s confidence in her potential to shape sports culture beyond basketball? At least Nike seems to bet on that.

Caitlin Clark’s Nike endorsement history

In 2024, Clark signed an 8-year deal with the sportswear giant, worth a reported $28 million, considered the richest sponsorship contract for a women’s basketball player. Since then, the brand has released multiple promotions featuring Clark. Obviously, she wore Nikes exclusively on the court in the WNBA, favoring the Nike Kobe Protro 5s and 6s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Iowa Practice Apr 4, 2024 Cleveland, OH, USA The Nike Kobe 5 Protro Bruce Lee shoes worn by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark 22 during practice at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20240404_nts_ al2_0067

Recently, Clark’s partnership with Nike reached a new milestone when she was named a signature athlete and introduced her interlocked “CC” logo. Since then, Nike has rolled out a fan-favorite collection, including the Nike Kobe Protro 6 “Caitlin Clark” PEs and the “Indiana Fever” edition. With her first signature shoe already in development and set for release in 2026, excitement continues to build.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What Caitlin Clark wore at the Annika Pro-Am?

Caitlin Clark was in an all-Nike fit at the Annika Pro Am. She wore black golf pants, which she liked because they were “joggerish”. Then she wore the Tour Women’s Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Golf Polo with the CC logo. Over which she had a Nike baby blue “cropped sweater thing” ( V-Neck Long-Sleeve Golf Top), which had the logo on the left.

As for the shoes, she was wearing the Nike Victory Tour 4 x Eastside Golf shoes. They were released in October in collaboration between Nike and Eastside Golf. The fans obviously went gaga over Clark’s fit. Last year, she wore customised Nike Infinity Tour 2 PEs with the gold spikes. But why wasn’t she wearing her own Golf PEs this year? Does she even have her Golf PEs?

ADVERTISEMENT

Probable reasons why Clark skipped her Nike Golf PEs

“My newest golf PEs are a work in progress. I need them to be perfect, so that’s why I’m not wearing them right now,” Clark explained. In fact, this is the first time we have heard that Golf PEs are in the works. Caitlin Clark is a perfectionist, on and off the court. Why do you think her signature shoes are taking this much time?

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s just testing processes and marketing campaigns – the boring behind-the-scenes part that takes sometimes that long,” Sneaker insider Nick DePaula said earlier. “So I think they want to get it right and want to get to next spring. I’m expecting it to be pretty successful out of the gate.”

This could be true even for her Golf PEs, which is a major inter-sport leap Nike is making. Primarily, Clark appeals to the basketball audience, but Nike is trying to combine her golf hoppy to design a unique shoe. From a selling and designing point of view, it’s unique as far as women’s basketball is concerned. Nike has already done the same for Jordan, but Clark is different in many ways.