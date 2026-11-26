Falcons DE James Pearce Jr. has remained silent since February. But nearly nine months later, Rickea Jackson says calls from a “No Caller ID” number continue. A Florida court agreement following his arrest required Pearce Jr. to stay away from Jackson, who wrote in a petition that she was “in fear of my life.” Yet the ordeal appears far from over for her.

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Sports anchor Alison Mastrangelo shared on X: “James Pearce Jr. was at his locker. I went up to ask if he would talk. He said, ‘No, not at this time.’ It’s been months since he’s talked to media.”

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Falcons beat reporter Marc Raimondi added: “[Kevin] Stefanski is asked about screenshots of Rickea Jackson that insinuated James Pearce Jr. was still attempting to contact her. ‘I’m aware. We’ve spoken to James. But we don’t have much more to add.’”

The latest questions came after Jackson, a Chicago Sky forward, reposted a TikTok video, writing:

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“…I haven’t said anythinggg to or about this person in almost a year !!!! and after this I won’t say anything else ever again!! Also let’s thinkkk. Any person who brings this to a court’s attention, they will say “it’s not enough evidence to know it’s that particular person” BUT obviously that person know what they know to know it’s that person….”

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The Falcons have acknowledged the posts, with HC Stefanski saying Wednesday that he and the team are aware of them. Athletic reporter Josh Kendall quoted him as saying the team has spoken to Pearce and he does not have “much more than that.” Stefanski gave no details about the conversation or any next steps.

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ESPN said requests for comment to the Miami-Dade state attorney’s office and Pearce’s legal representative were not returned.

Imago Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, December 11, 2025, Atlanta Falcons player James Pearce Jr 27 at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Meanwhile, the Falcons are 3-7 after a home loss to the Chiefs and play at Minnesota on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

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Pearce has not spoken to the media all season. He returned in Week 9 after the eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, and he has declined multiple requests since, including Wednesday.

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League rules require players to be available after every game and once during the week.

But beyond his silence, Pearce’s legal situation continues to carry significant stakes.

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He is in a one-year diversion program. Under that, prosecutors agreed to dismiss three felony charges and a misdemeanor stalking count, provided he follows all conditions. Any violation could void the deal and revive the charges.

He must also stay away from Jackson. A proven violation could bring another suspension or prison time.

The NFL has previously investigated and disciplined players over social media posts, leaked videos and public allegations, even without new criminal charges. Its Personal Conduct Policy allows Commissioner Roger Goodell to open investigations or issue suspensions without a conviction or formal police report. The NFL can investigate and suspend players without criminal conviction, as it did with Deshaun Watson and Justin Tucker.

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Then came the Feb. 7 incident. Jackson said she saw his white Lamborghini SUV behind her and drove to the Doral police station “because I knew James was going to hurt me.” She said he blocked her, tried to open her door and rammed her car. Police said he hit an officer’s knee with his car, crashed and ran, and he was arrested on five felony charges.

Jackson wrote that she believed “James will kill me” without court help and said he offered her “up to $75,000” to visit him. She later dropped the petition for the diversion program.

Pearce, now 23, has maintained his innocence, and his legal team has said there are two sides to every story. Sources say it is unclear how the new claim could affect the case. For now, Pearce is silent, and the calls remain unexplained.