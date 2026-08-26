“Another Cheater”: Martina Navratilova Criticizes Former College Athlete’s Intentions To Influence WNBA’s Transgender Policy

The WNBA has found itself in an increasingly uncomfortable position as the debate surrounding transgender athletes in women’s sports continues to grow. Since Sophie Cunningham’s stance on the issue went viral, the conversation has become one of the most polarizing topics around the league. So tennis legend Martina Navratilova has once again entered the debate, this time taking aim at a former college athlete who hopes to influence the WNBA’s policies surrounding trans players

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“Another cheater,” Navratilova wrote on X in response to a post from HeCheated.org.

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The post in question was about Kayla Ward, a former collegiate athlete who once had hopes of playing in the WNBA. Ward, who is a transgender athlete, has previously competed in college basketball while identifying as male. Navratilova, an outspoken advocate against trans athletes in women’s sports, considers Ward’s bid to participate in the WNBA as unfair. While Ward has acknowledged that making a roster may not be realistic, her goal now is to help create a policy that would give other transgender athletes the chance to pursue their WNBA dreams.

According to HeCheated.org, Ward made a statement about the path of transgender athletes.

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“I know that it’s doubtful I’ll make it onto a WNBA team but if I can help create the policy that allows other trans athletes the freedom to pursue their dreams, then I consider that a success and is the biggest reason I want to try out for a team.”

While Ward may be actively advocating to change the league’s policy on transgender participation, for Martina Navratilova, Ward’s intentions have put her on the wrong side of an issue Navratilova has been outspoken about for years.

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The tennis legend has repeatedly pushed back against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports and has also called out Caitlin Clark for maintaining a neutral stance. Navratilova believes that trying to keep everyone happy is no longer an option.

“This is not some political issue. This is not some outsider issue,” she said.

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She has also recently praised NBA legend Charles Barkley for backing a petition calling on the WNBA to establish clearer eligibility rules while supporting Cunningham’s position.

Earlier this month, while speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, she pointed to the history of women’s sports and the fight for equal opportunities.

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“We’ve fought so hard and so long to get our own sports and our own competitions. In track and field, women couldn’t run a marathon in the Olympics until 1984 because we weren’t deemed strong enough to run the marathon. We fought so hard to get to this, and now we men want in on it. I don’t think so,” Martina Navratilova said.

With former NBA players such as Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White making a push for the 2027 WNBA Draft, W players calling for inclusivity, and high-profile voices weighing in on both sides, the debate has reached a point where it is far bigger than basketball.

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While the league may not have had a transgender player take the court, the question of who should be eligible to do so is becoming harder to keep out of the conversation.